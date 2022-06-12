Blue Eagles motivated to extend Dani Ravena's UAAP career as stepladder semis loom

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles are determined to keep senior libero Dani Ravena with them at least for a couple of games more as their first match of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament stepladder semifinals nears.

Having been a stalwart for the team since their championship run in UAAP Season 81, Ravena is a key cog in their campaign.

Now that every match might be her last, youngster Faith Nisperos is pulling out all the stops to help her senior see another day in the college ranks.

"Of course, it's going to be her last playing year. And eto na yung magiging parting gift namin sa kanya, to get one game at a time, extend, until hopefully we get the result that we want," she said after winning their knockout match against the Adamson Lady Falcons on Saturday.

The defending champions have to go through a plethora of opponents if they wish to retain their title, and the first was the Falcons who they had to beat to gain the fourth spot in the stepladder semifinals after the NU Lady Bulldogs clinched an outright berth to the championship round.

Coming up next are the UST Golden Tigresses, whom they beat in the finals in Season 81, in another win-or-go-home battle for the right to face twice-to-beat La Salle in the next round.

Having to quickly recover from their battle against Adamson, Ravena's looming exit from the Eagles' nest adds to an already abundant source of motivation for Ateneo.

"It's added motivation. To add fuel to the fure. So yes, isang malaking motivation yun para sa amin," she said.

Ateneo and UST clash on Tuesday with the winner taking on the Lady Spikers.