^

Sports

Blue Eagles motivated to extend Dani Ravena's UAAP career as stepladder semis loom

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 12, 2022 | 2:36pm
Blue Eagles motivated to extend Dani Ravena's UAAP career as stepladder semis loom
Faith Nisperos (in blue) and Dani Ravena
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles are determined to keep senior libero Dani Ravena with them at least for a couple of games more as their first match of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament stepladder semifinals nears.

Having been a stalwart for the team since their championship run in UAAP Season 81, Ravena is a key cog in their campaign.

Now that every match might be her last, youngster Faith Nisperos is pulling out all the stops to help her senior see another day in the college ranks.

"Of course, it's going to be her last playing year. And eto na yung magiging parting gift namin sa kanya, to get one game at a time, extend, until hopefully we get the result that we want," she said after winning their knockout match against the Adamson Lady Falcons on Saturday.

The defending champions have to go through a plethora of opponents if they wish to retain their title, and the first was the Falcons who they had to beat to gain the fourth spot in the stepladder semifinals after the NU Lady Bulldogs clinched an outright berth to the championship round.

Coming up next are the UST Golden Tigresses, whom they beat in the finals in Season 81, in another win-or-go-home battle for the right to face twice-to-beat La Salle in the next round.

Having to quickly recover from their battle against Adamson, Ravena's looming exit from the Eagles' nest adds to an already abundant source of motivation for Ateneo.

"It's added motivation. To add fuel to the fure. So yes, isang malaking motivation yun para sa amin," she said.

Ateneo and UST clash on Tuesday with the winner taking on the Lady Spikers.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Curry, Warriors keep faith in Kerr's decision making after Green benching in Game Four

Curry, Warriors keep faith in Kerr's decision making after Green benching in Game Four

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Having been affected by the hostile crowd for the past couple of games, Green's play has been uncharacteristic to say the...
Sports
fbtw
Kouame, Belangel headline cadet-laden Gilas lineup for Korea friendlies

Kouame, Belangel headline cadet-laden Gilas lineup for Korea friendlies

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
It's an almost all-cadet lineup for Gilas Pilipinas for the upcoming Philippines vs Korea friendly games in preparation for...
Sports
fbtw
Pending Paradigm case could hinder possible Pacquiao boxing return in US

Pending Paradigm case could hinder possible Pacquiao boxing return in US

4 hours ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao may have a difficult time fighting again in the United States if he decides to come back from retirement...
Sports
fbtw
Curry too hot, scores 43 points

Curry too hot, scores 43 points

17 hours ago
Stephen Curry produced a dazzling 43-point display as the Golden State Warriors battled past the Boston Celtics 107-97 to...
Sports
fbtw
Esteban, Catantan end Asian Fencing Championships tilt in Round of 16

Esteban, Catantan end Asian Fencing Championships tilt in Round of 16

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Esteban and Catantan, who won silver in the women's team foil event in Hanoi last month, fell against China's Yuanting Cai...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
After injury setback, Kai Sotto keen to resume NBA workouts

After injury setback, Kai Sotto keen to resume NBA workouts

By Alder Almo | 51 minutes ago
Sotto is racing against time to improve his draft stock and make a good impression with the NBA Draft just 11 days away....
Sports
fbtw
UFC 275: Fil-Aussie Culibao edges Korean foe

UFC 275: Fil-Aussie Culibao edges Korean foe

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Josh Culibao is the saving grace for Filipino fight fans in UFC 275.
Sports
fbtw
Edwards scores UD win over Fil-Chinese Pascual in UFC 275

Edwards scores UD win over Fil-Chinese Pascual in UFC 275

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Pascual stole the first round from Panamanian Joselyne Edwards with a late flurry of strikes and a leg kick that wobbled the...
Sports
fbtw
Master of poles Leclerc denies Perez in Baku qualifying

Master of poles Leclerc denies Perez in Baku qualifying

6 hours ago
The Ferrari driver, registering his fourth consecutive pole and sixth of the season, has for company on the front row of Sunday's...
Sports
fbtw
Shaky putting drags down Ardina in ShopRite LPGA Classic

Shaky putting drags down Ardina in ShopRite LPGA Classic

By Jan Veran | 15 hours ago
Coming off her strongest LPGA start, Ardina fumbled with a bogey on No. 2, recovered the stroke on the next then went one-under...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with