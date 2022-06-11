^

Sports

Blue Eagles soar past Lady Falcons to enter UAAP stepladder semis

Philstar.com
June 11, 2022 | 7:41pm
Blue Eagles soar past Lady Falcons to enter UAAP stepladder semis
Faith Nisperos and the Ateneo Blue Eagles are headed into the stepladder semifinals after beating Adamson
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — Defending champion Ateneo de Manila University marched to the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball stepladder as the fourth seed after outlasting Adamson University, 25-20, 28-26, 25-22, in the first stage of the playoffs, Saturday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The first phase of the stepladder semifinals will be on Tuesday with a knockout between the Blue Eagles and the third-ranked University of Santo Tomas at 6:30 pm.

Down 21-22, a 4-0 finishing kick, courtesy of two points apiece from AC Miner and Faith Nisperos, in the third set sent the Blue Eagles to the Final Four.

"When we won against UP and nanalo ang Adamson sa La Salle, sabi namin we just have to win it clean para convincing," said Ateneo head coach Oliver Almadro. "Pinagusapan namin nag-agree 'yung mga bata and ito we will live another day."

Back-to-back hits by Erika Raagas gave the Blue Eagles the first salvo and the early momentum, 25-20.

The Lady Falcons clawed back from four points down with a 6-1 blast to take the lead in the second frame, 26-25, but a Nisperos backrow kill, Vanie Gandler drop ball, and Miner's dump put Ateneo a set away from the sweep, 28-26.

Nisperos topscored anew for the Blue Eagles with 22 points on 18 attacks, two blocks, and two service aces to go with 10 excellent receptions.

Miner followed up her big game last Tuesday with a 16 point-outing on 12 kills, two rejections, and two aces, while Gandler chipped in 12 points of her own.

Jaja Maraguinot, who earned the player of the game honors, distributed the ball well displayed on three double-figure scorers and her 21 excellent sets.

Trisha Genesis was the lone Adamson scorer in twin digits with 13 points, while Lucille Almonte had nine points.

Rizza Cruz and Aliah Marce added seven points apiece as well.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After slaying Koreans with Gilas, Belangel hopes to have warm welcome in KBL

After slaying Koreans with Gilas, Belangel hopes to have warm welcome in KBL

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
After having been known as one of the national team's fiercest opponent, Belangel hopes that he'll be seen as an ally.
Sports
fbtw
Caelum Harris raring to go with Gilas youth

Caelum Harris raring to go with Gilas youth

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
Albeit it’s not with the men’s team yet, the Filipino-American ace assured his readiness and excitement to take...
Sports
fbtw
No China but FIBA U16 stays tough &nbsp;

No China but FIBA U16 stays tough  

By Joaquin Henson | 21 hours ago
Only the top four finishers of 13 teams in the FIBA U16 Asia Cup in Doha starting tomorrow will represent the continent in...
Sports
fbtw
Strong start puts Ardina in early contention at ShopRite LPGA Classic

Strong start puts Ardina in early contention at ShopRite LPGA Classic

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Three frontside birdies capped the Filipina ace’s 34-33 card at the par 37-34 Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club’s...
Sports
fbtw
Donaire admits straying from plan

Donaire admits straying from plan

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
Nonito Donaire Jr. had no excuses for losing to Naoya Inoue in their WBC/WBA/IBF bantamweight unification duel in Saitama...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Thailand makes short work of Philippine volleybelles in friendly

Thailand makes short work of Philippine volleybelles in friendly

By Luisa Morales | 39 minutes ago
Led by Pimpichaya Kokram and Sasipapron Janthawisut, the Thais asserted their mastery over their regional opponents.
Sports
fbtw
Filipino artist Agoncillo honors Mitchell's past in special adidas shoe colorway

Filipino artist Agoncillo honors Mitchell's past in special adidas shoe colorway

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Contrary to it's name, the point of the messaging was, in Agoncillo's mind, to look forward to Mitchell's future.
Sports
fbtw
Debuting Holtmann converts late goal in dramatic win over Mongolia

Debuting Holtmann converts late goal in dramatic win over Mongolia

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Holtmann, who plays in the Bundesliga, delivered the game's lone goal in extra time gave the Philippines all three points...
Sports
fbtw
Curry drops 43 as Warriors even NBA Finals series in Boston

Curry drops 43 as Warriors even NBA Finals series in Boston

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
In front of a hostile crowd, Golden State used a 17-3 run to end the game and tied the series at two games apiece.
Sports
fbtw
How the anticipated showdown between BTK and Sibol came to be

How the anticipated showdown between BTK and Sibol came to be

By Michelle Lojo | 10 hours ago
The highly anticipated show match did not disappoint as both teams turned the match-up into a series with BTK eventually winning...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with