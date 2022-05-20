Diaz takes center stage today

HANOI – Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz climbs the stage today hoping to lift the morale of the Philippine weightlifting team and the country’s overall campaign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games here.

Diaz is the only reigning Olympic champion here in Hanoi.

No wonder she’s the heavy favorite to defend her SEA Games crown in the women’s 55kg division at the Palace of Culture.

But she has other things in mind.

“All of us here are capable of winning the gold. We are all performing at the highest level,” said Diaz, who arrived here ahead of her teammates.

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella said Diaz is on track to live up to expectations.

“She’s in top shape. And everybody is okay. They have all prepared well for this,” said Puentevella on the eve of the competition.

“It’s a roller-coaster. A few medals in between (top nations). But I hope our sport can contribute in the next few days. And probably retain third place,” said Puentevella.

In the 2019 SEA Games in Manila, Vietnam ruled weightlifting with a 4-5-1 medal haul followed by Indonesia (4-1-5) and the Philippines (2-3-2).

Aside from Diaz, also winning the gold in 2019 and out to retain the title here is Kristel Macrohon in the women’s 71kg.

The others carrying the Philippine flag are reigning Asian champion Vanessa Sarno (-71kg), Tokyo Olympian Erleen Ann Ando (64kg), 2019 SEA Games silver medalist Margaret Colonia (59 kg), Asian Championships silver medalist Mary Flor Diaz (45kg) and Rosegie Ramos (49kg).

The men’s team is made up of 2016 Rio Olympics veteran Nestor Colonia (67kg), Fernando Agad (55kg), John Dexter Tabique (-89kg), Rowel Garcia (61kg), John Kevin Padullo (+89kg) and Lemon Tarro (73kg).

“I am praying that all of them will succeed,” said Puentevella.