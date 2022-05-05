^

Fil-Am Ariana Drake is Philippines' lone diver in SEA Games

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 5, 2022 | 1:21pm
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American diver Ariana Drake badly wanted to suit up for the Philippines that she asked her Chinese coach Wei Wei to contact compatriot Xiao Feng Cui, the country’s diving coach, and inform him of her intention to don the national team colors.

The Philippine Swimming, Inc. gladly accepted her with open arms.

Now the 17-year-old Drake would have a chance to prove herself worthy of the trust as she seeks a medal finish as the country’s lone bet in the sport in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games starting Sunday at the My Dinh Aquiatics Center.

“Ariana Drake is a young, up-and-coming diver. It’s her first SEA Games and we hope she is able to adjust seamlessly,” said PSI president Lailani Velasco. “Of course, our goal is to land in the podium but we also want to manage our expectations.”

The California native will compete in the women’s 1-meter springboard unfurling at 9 a.m. Sunday and the women’s 3m springboard Tuesday with hopes of snatching a medal.

To make sure she gets the feel of the competition, Drake — who started and joined competitive gymnastics for eight years before switching to diving four years ago —was the first Philippine bet to arrive in the Vietnam capital as she planed in last April 29 straight from the United States.

But whether or not she brings home a medal, she could use the precious experience as a springboard to bigger successes in future meets, including next year’s edition of the biennial meet in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

