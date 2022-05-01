^

Tams fan Final Four hopes with rout of Tigers

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 1, 2022 | 2:36pm
Bryan Sajonia
MANILA, Philippines — The FEU Tamaraws continued their push for the Final Four in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament with a 109-65 victory over the UST Growling Tigers at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

Putting matters into their own hands, the Tamaraws pounded the also-ran Tigers to improve to a 7-7 record for the season to eliminate the Adamson Soaring Falcons and clinch at least a playoff for the last spot in the next round.

They need NU to lose to DLSU later today to ensure an outright berth. If not, they play a knockout game for the fourth seed.

Leaning on a big scoring night from Bryan Sajonia, the Tamaraws pulled away in the second salvo to take control of the game.

At the halftime break, FEU was already ahead by 15, 49-34.

FEU continued to roll in the second half with a 35-13 third salvo to blow the game wide open.

Sajonia finished with 27 points, sinking seven three pointers to lead the Tamaraws in the demolition job.

RJ Abarrientos chipped in with 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

For the Tigers, it was Nic Cabanero who topped the scoring column with 16 markers.

THE SCORES

FEU (109) -- Sajonia 27, Abarrientos 11, Alforque 10, Gonzales 10, Sleat 9, Ojoula 8, Torres 8, Bienes 8, Celzo 6, Gravera 5, Dulatre 2, Sandagon 2, Tempra 2, Li 1, Coquia 0.
UST (65) -- Cabañero 16, Fontanilla 13, Concepcion 10, Manalang 6, Manaytay 5, Pangilinan 5, Canoy 4, Gomez de 
Liaño 3, Ando 2, Garing 1, Herrera 0, Yongco 0, Gesalem 0, Mantua 0.

Quarterscores: 22-15, 49-34, 74-47, 109-65

UAAP
