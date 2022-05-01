^

Adamson Falcons hand UE Red Warriors winless season

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 1, 2022 | 12:10pm
Adamson Falcons hand UE Red Warriors winless season
Vince Magbuhos
MANILA, Philippines — The Adamson Soaring Falcons ended the elimination round on a high note after a 65-53 victory over the winless UE Red Warriors at the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

After trailing by one, 15-16 at the end of the opening quarter, the Falcons leaned on a scoring spurt punctuated by an Ahmad Hanapi three-pointer at the end of the second period.

Hanapi could've extended their lead to nine with a bonus free throw but couldn't convert.

At the half, the Falcons were the ones on top, 30-22.

While the Red Warriors kept things interesting when they were within two, 42-44, late in the third salvo, player of the game Vince Magbuhos converted on a buzzer beater to give the Falcons a five-point cushion heading into the fourth salvo.

That seemed to swing momentum to the Falcons side as they were able to fend off the Warriors' challenge for the rest of the game.

At one point, Adamson led by as much as 15 points.

Joem Sabandal, who paced the Falcons in the first half, topped the scoring column with 15 points.

Magbuhos, for his part, finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Jerom Lastimosa was limited but still managed to add seven markers.

Kris Pagsanjan led the Red Warriors in the loss with 13 points.

Adamson improved to 6-8 and gave themselves a fighting chance to qualify for the Final Four.

They need a loss from the FEU Tamaraws against the UST Growling Tigers later today to still compete for a spot.

Meanwhile, the Red Warriors finish the season without a victory in 14 games.

THE SCORES:

AdU (65) -- Sabandal 15, Magbuhos 11, Lastimosa 7, Peromingan 7, Hanapi 6, Yerro 6, Zaldivar 5, Manzano 4, Douanga 3, Colonia 1, Jaymalin 0, Barasi 0, Maata 0, Erolon 0, Calisay 0, Fuentebella 0.
UE (53) -- K. Paranada 12, Pagsanjan 11, Escamis 9, Cruz 8, N. Paranada 5, Lorenzana 2, Sawat 2, Villanueva 2, Antiporda 2, Beltran 0, Abatayo 0, Guevarra 0, Tulabut 0, Pascual 0.

Quarterscores: 15-16, 30-22, 47-42, 65-53

