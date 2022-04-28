^

Sports

Chicco Briones, son of ex-PBA cager Lowell, commits to UP

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
April 28, 2022 | 1:56pm
Chicco Briones, son of ex-PBA cager Lowell, commits to UP
Chicco Briones

MANILA, Philippines – Chicco Briones, the 19-year-old son of former PBA player Lowell Briones, is transferring from Carroll College in Montana to the University of Philippines.

The younger Briones, who stands 6-foot-6 and played one year for Carroll College, will be serving his residency next year and will be eligible to play for UP in Season 86.

The elder Briones played for Mobiline, Sta. Lucia, Red Bull and Coca-Cola in the PBA from 1997-2022.

“This is four years in the making,” bared UP Basketball Program Head Bo Perasol. Chicco was able to join Fighting Maroons during their training in Las Vegas several years ago.

Despite many Philippine college teams vying for his services, Briones chose UP.

“Why not?” said Chicco about joining Coach Goldwin Monteverde’s talented squad. “I am privileged to play for the best team in the UAAP. UP has a great program in basketball and academics. To be called a ‘Scholar ng Bayan’ and be in a great environment is important. I am excited to play for the Fighting Maroons.”

Chicco was born in Cebu and went to Ateneo de Cebu until seventh grade, after which the family migrated to the United States.  

The shooting guard played for Sierra Vista High School in California where he averaged 18 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He was voted the team’s Most Valuable Player.  

In 11 matches played for the Carroll College Saints in US NAIA competition, Briones averaged 2.0 points.

Monteverde is excited about the prospect of seeing Briones team up with the 6’7” Carl Tamayo. 

“He can play the guard position and create mismatches for us,” noted Monteverde. “He is a very good shooter plus dito siya nag start ng basketball and he will not be surprised by the pace and physicality we play in the Philippines. He will be a great addition in terms of height (to our team).”

FIGHTING MAROONS

UAAP

UP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Brownlee back for Coms Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
It’s likely the PBA second conference or Commissioner’s Cup will allow teams to once again bring in imports of up to 6-10 in height as has been the recent practice.
Sports
fbtw
Sotto is Fans&rsquo; MVP

Sotto is Fans’ MVP

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Kai Sotto has been hailed as the Fans’ Most Valuable Player in the Australia National Basketball League following an...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo-Adamson: A deeper basketball rivalry than you think

Ateneo-Adamson: A deeper basketball rivalry than you think

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Ateneo and Adamson share a rich basketball rivalry that not too many fans know.
Sports
fbtw
Eala breaks into WTA Top 400

Eala breaks into WTA Top 400

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Alex Eala continued her climb in the Women’s Tennis Association ranking, barging inside the Top 400 for the first time...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto wins NBL poll for Fans' MVP

Kai Sotto wins NBL poll for Fans' MVP

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Kai Sotto has been hailed as the Fans’ Most Valuable Player in the Australia National Basketball League (NBL) following...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Archers shoot down Falcons to clinch Final Four spot

Archers shoot down Falcons to clinch Final Four spot

By Luisa Morales | 55 minutes ago
Things were knotted up at 43-all after a Jerom Lastimosa three at the end of the third salvo, but a fourth quarter burst from...
Sports
fbtw
Curry, Warriors eliminate Nuggets to advance in NBA playoffs

Curry, Warriors eliminate Nuggets to advance in NBA playoffs

1 hour ago
The resurgent Golden State Warriors relied on 30 points from Stephen Curry and a crucial late 15-point cameo from Gary Payton...
Sports
fbtw
Abando, Knights bent on beating Lions

Abando, Knights bent on beating Lions

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
MVP candidate Rhenz Abando admitted that he and the Letran Knights have been thinking of their bitter rivals, the San Beda...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs maul Warriors to keep UAAP Final Four bid going

Bulldogs maul Warriors to keep UAAP Final Four bid going

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
In their penultimate game of the elimination round, the Bulldogs pulled away in the second quarter with a 13-2 burst after...
Sports
fbtw
Globe announces new esports initiatives, gaming partnerships

Globe announces new esports initiatives, gaming partnerships

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Globe Telecom has launched multiple initiatives centered around the local esports scene.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with