Chicco Briones, son of ex-PBA cager Lowell, commits to UP

MANILA, Philippines – Chicco Briones, the 19-year-old son of former PBA player Lowell Briones, is transferring from Carroll College in Montana to the University of Philippines.

The younger Briones, who stands 6-foot-6 and played one year for Carroll College, will be serving his residency next year and will be eligible to play for UP in Season 86.

The elder Briones played for Mobiline, Sta. Lucia, Red Bull and Coca-Cola in the PBA from 1997-2022.

“This is four years in the making,” bared UP Basketball Program Head Bo Perasol. Chicco was able to join Fighting Maroons during their training in Las Vegas several years ago.

Despite many Philippine college teams vying for his services, Briones chose UP.

“Why not?” said Chicco about joining Coach Goldwin Monteverde’s talented squad. “I am privileged to play for the best team in the UAAP. UP has a great program in basketball and academics. To be called a ‘Scholar ng Bayan’ and be in a great environment is important. I am excited to play for the Fighting Maroons.”

Chicco was born in Cebu and went to Ateneo de Cebu until seventh grade, after which the family migrated to the United States.

The shooting guard played for Sierra Vista High School in California where he averaged 18 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He was voted the team’s Most Valuable Player.

In 11 matches played for the Carroll College Saints in US NAIA competition, Briones averaged 2.0 points.

Monteverde is excited about the prospect of seeing Briones team up with the 6’7” Carl Tamayo.

“He can play the guard position and create mismatches for us,” noted Monteverde. “He is a very good shooter plus dito siya nag start ng basketball and he will not be surprised by the pace and physicality we play in the Philippines. He will be a great addition in terms of height (to our team).”