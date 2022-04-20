^

Sports

PBA Finals Game 6 postponed due to Araneta fire incident

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 20, 2022 | 2:57pm
PBA Finals Game 6 postponed due to Araneta fire incident
Scottie Thompson and the Barangay Ginebra will need to wait a couple of more days to face the Meralco Bolts in Game 6 of the PBA Governor's Cup Finals after a fire broke out in Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Game Six of the best-of-seven finals series in the PBA Governor's Cup between the Meralco Bolts and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel has been postponed, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.

Initially slated to happen tonight at 6 p.m., the game has been moved to a later date due to a fire that broke out inside the Smart Araneta Coliseum earlier Wednesday.

According to reports, Commissioner Willie Marcial announced that the game will be played on Friday instead at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Fans who purchased tickets to the game in Araneta can have their tickets refunded.

Also scrapped for the day was the remainder of the PBA 3x3 Grand Finals, which was underway when the fire broke out.

Reportedly caused by a fire in a nearby construction site, the fire emergency saw smoke fill the arena while the 3x3 games were ongoing.

Personnel inside the arena were asked to evacuate and firefighters arrived at the scene.

The fire was put out at around 1 p.m.

Barangay Ginebra is gunning for a title-clinching win against the Bolts in Game Six as they lead the series, 3-2.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Brownlee honored to turn Pinoy

Brownlee honored to turn Pinoy

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It’s music to every Filipino basketball fan’s ears to hear Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee declare himself...
Sports
fbtw
NBA fines Nets' Irving $50K as Simmons works out

NBA fines Nets' Irving $50K as Simmons works out

7 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) for directing obscene gestures...
Sports
fbtw
Kings go for kill vs defiant Bolts

Kings go for kill vs defiant Bolts

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Will it be 2016 all over again with Barangay Ginebra cashing in on its 3-2 lead and securing the clincher in Game 6?
Sports
fbtw
Why blue chip recruit Zavier Lucero chose to play for UP
play

Why blue chip recruit Zavier Lucero chose to play for UP

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
With a plethora of alumni and students always rallying behind the basketball team, it was a no-brainer for Lucero to associate...
Sports
fbtw
Looking at Adamson's huge UAAP win over NU

Looking at Adamson's huge UAAP win over NU

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
It was a huge win for the Adamson Soaring Falcons when they held off the repeated charges of the National University Bulldogs,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Lions repel Altas to book NCAA play-in slot

Lions repel Altas to book NCAA play-in slot

By Joey Villar | 41 minutes ago
San Beda became the first team to advance to the play-in phase after it turned back University of Perpetual Help, 78-71, on...
Sports
fbtw
Looking at Ateneo's Ildefonso, Koon, Padrigao, Lazaro

Looking at Ateneo's Ildefonso, Koon, Padrigao, Lazaro

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
We would like to point out these four players from the current UAAP basketball league leaders.
Sports
fbtw
Fire breaks out at Araneta on day of PBA Finals Game 6

Fire breaks out at Araneta on day of PBA Finals Game 6

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Reporters on ground covering the 3x3 toyrney reported that things started to go awry when smoke began filling the venue while...
Sports
fbtw
Pelicans tie series vs Suns as Booker leaves with hamstring tightness

Pelicans tie series vs Suns as Booker leaves with hamstring tightness

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Buoyed by big shots from Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, the Pelicans bested a Suns side that had to do without Devin Booker...
Sports
fbtw
Arevalo limps with 77, trails by 10 in WAPT golf tilt

Arevalo limps with 77, trails by 10 in WAPT golf tilt

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Abby Arevalo failed to check another fumbling start that came in pairs, ending up with a horrendous 77 to fall 10 strokes...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with