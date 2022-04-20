PBA Finals Game 6 postponed due to Araneta fire incident

Scottie Thompson and the Barangay Ginebra will need to wait a couple of more days to face the Meralco Bolts in Game 6 of the PBA Governor's Cup Finals after a fire broke out in Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines – Game Six of the best-of-seven finals series in the PBA Governor's Cup between the Meralco Bolts and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel has been postponed, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.

Initially slated to happen tonight at 6 p.m., the game has been moved to a later date due to a fire that broke out inside the Smart Araneta Coliseum earlier Wednesday.

BREAKING: The PBA officially postpones Game 6 of the Governor's Cup Finals between Meralco and Ginebra slated tonight due to the fire that broke out in Araneta Coliseum earlier today | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews https://t.co/PB4aAZPWlS — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) April 20, 2022

According to reports, Commissioner Willie Marcial announced that the game will be played on Friday instead at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Fans who purchased tickets to the game in Araneta can have their tickets refunded.

Also scrapped for the day was the remainder of the PBA 3x3 Grand Finals, which was underway when the fire broke out.

Reportedly caused by a fire in a nearby construction site, the fire emergency saw smoke fill the arena while the 3x3 games were ongoing.

Personnel inside the arena were asked to evacuate and firefighters arrived at the scene.

The fire was put out at around 1 p.m.

Barangay Ginebra is gunning for a title-clinching win against the Bolts in Game Six as they lead the series, 3-2.