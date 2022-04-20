Fire breaks out at Araneta on day of PBA Finals Game 6

Firefighters arrive at the scene following a fire emergency at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao on the day of the PBA Governor's Cup Finals Game 6 on Wednesday. Also ongoing was the Grand Finals of the PBA 3x3

MANILA, Philippines – A fire broke out at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, forcing to put on hold the ongoing PBA 3x3 Grand Finals in the venue.

Reporters on ground covering the 3x3 toyrney reported that things started to go awry when smoke began filling the venue while the games were ongoing.

Not long after, people inside the venue were asked to evacuate and first responders arrived at the scene.

Footage from the PBA showed the smoke filling the arena and when firefighters came to the arena. The fire reportedly started in a construction site near the Big Dome.

Smoke filled the venue while the games were ongoing. Shortly after, people were evacuated as first responders and fire fighters arrived at the scene. Game 6 of the PBA Finals tonight between Meralco and Ginebra in peril of postponement (????: PBA) | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/Up3ItKx16W — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) April 20, 2022

It has since been declared "fire out" by TXTFIREPhilippines.

WATCH: Fire fighters inside the Araneta Coliseum earlier to douse a fire that reportedly started in a construction site near the venue. The PBA 3x3 Grand Finals were ongoing when the fire broke out (video courtesy of the PBA) | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/WlEjSuGvtQ — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) April 20, 2022

The PBA 3x3 players were sent home as the issue was being addressed.

Meanwhile, there is no confirmation yet on whether or not Game Six of the PBA Governor's Cup Finals between the Meralco Bolts and Barangay Ginebra slated for tonight will push through in Araneta.

The Gin Kings are up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

According to Commissioner Willie Marcial, they are awaiting word from the Bureau of Fire Protection if it is advisable to still hold the game later on.