Fire breaks out at Araneta on day of PBA Finals Game 6

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 20, 2022 | 1:36pm
Fire breaks out at Araneta on day of PBA Finals Game 6
Firefighters arrive at the scene following a fire emergency at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao on the day of the PBA Governor's Cup Finals Game 6 on Wednesday. Also ongoing was the Grand Finals of the PBA 3x3
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines – A fire broke out at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, forcing to put on hold the ongoing PBA 3x3 Grand Finals in the venue.

Reporters on ground covering the 3x3 toyrney reported that things started to go awry when smoke began filling the venue while the games were ongoing.

Not long after, people inside the venue were asked to evacuate and first responders arrived at the scene.

Footage from the PBA showed the smoke filling the arena and when firefighters came to the arena. The fire reportedly started in a construction site near the Big Dome.

It has since been declared "fire out" by TXTFIREPhilippines.

The PBA 3x3 players were sent home as the issue was being addressed.

Meanwhile, there is no confirmation yet on whether or not Game Six of the PBA Governor's Cup Finals between the Meralco Bolts and Barangay Ginebra slated for tonight will push through in Araneta.

The Gin Kings are up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

According to Commissioner Willie Marcial, they are awaiting word from the Bureau of Fire Protection if it is advisable to still hold the game later on.

