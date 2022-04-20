Arevalo limps with 77, trails by 10 in WAPT golf tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Abby Arevalo failed to check another fumbling start that came in pairs, ending up with a horrendous 77 to fall 10 strokes behind Jordy LaBarbera of the US after 18 holes of the FCA Women's Championship at the Indian Springs River course in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Eager to rebound from a tied for 24th finish in last week's Wichita Falls Championship in Texas, Arevalo settled for a run of pars in the first seven holes but ran off three back-to-back bogey miscues from Nos. 8, 11 and 15 before birdying the par-5 17th for a 38-39.

The ICTSI-backed campaigner fell to joint 36th with seven others, too far behind to pose a threat to a hot-starting LaBarbera but still with 54 holes left to mount a comeback in this fifth leg of the Women's All Pro Tour where the top 10 after the 13-stage circuit will advance to Stage II of this year's LPGA Q-School.

Clare Legaspi proved worse, hobbling to an 81 marred by seven bogeys and a double bogey with no birdie to show for a share of 63rd in the 84-player field.

In contrast, LaBarbera tamed the par-72 layout with superb shotmaking and iron play, coming away with seven birdies that negated a two-bogey stumble for a one-stroke lead over Germany's Greta Voelker, who dished out a solid four-birdie assault for a 68.

China's Mohan Du fought back with four birdies against a bogey at the back to stay in title contention with a 67.