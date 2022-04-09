Bulldogs maul Red Warriors in wire-to-wire victory

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Bulldogs eked out another dominant win to keep the UE Red Warriors winless in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament, 77-61, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

After giving three-peat champs Ateneo a good fight in their last game, the Red Warriors fell flat on their face in the early goings against NU.

Late in the first frame, the Bulldogs were ahead by as much as 17 points, 22-5.

Things only got worse in the second salvo as NU continued to roll.

By halftime, NU more than doubled UE's scoring, 44-21.

In the third salvo, the Red Warriors only added insult to injury as Aurin Catacutan scored in their own basket after two misses at the line from Ernest Felicilda.

He gave NU a 29-point cushion, 59-30, with less than four minutes to go in the third frame.

Though the Red Warriors were able to outscore NU 22-9 in the fourth quarter, it was not enough as the Bulldogs easily grabbed the win.

They led by as much as 30 points in the game.

Mike Malonzo finished with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds to pace NU.

John Lloyd Clemente chipped in 12 markers of his own as well while John Galinato had nine points.

Kyle Paranada top scored for UE in the losing effort with 12 points.

NU improved to 4-3 while UE remains winless in seven outings.

UE played their last three games without head coach Jack Santiago who is currently under investigation from UE itself for an incident involving UP's Ricci Rivero.

The Scores:

NU 77 -- Malonzo 12, Clemente 12, Galinato 9, Yu 8, Torres 7, Tibayan 7, Manansala 6, Enriquez 4, Minerva 4, Ildefonso 3, Joson 3, Felicilda 2, Figueroa 0, Flores 0, Mahinay 0.

UE 61 -- K. Paranada 12, Catacutan 11, J. Cruz 10, Pagsanjan 7, Escamis 6, Antiporda 5, Sawat 4, Tulabut 4, Guevarra 2, Abatayo 0, N. Paranada 0, Beltran 0, Villanueva 0, Lorenzana 0.

Quarters: 22-9, 44-21, 68-39, 77-61.