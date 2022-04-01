^

UP Maroons on 'win and learn' mode, says coach

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 1, 2022 | 2:20pm
UP Maroons on 'win and learn' mode, says coach
Goldwyn Monteverde (center) with the UP Fighting Maroons
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — "You win or you learn" — that's how the saying goes, but for the UP Fighting Maroons they're not mutually exclusive.

Rather, now that they've got a win run going, they're also learning from their mistakes.

According to UP head coach Goldwyn Monteverde, his players continue to look for areas of improvement as the 84th UAAP men's basketball season goes on, even if they've had two successful outings against the UST Growling Tigers and NU Bulldogs.

"There's just a lot of things to improve on parin as we go along," Monteverde said after their 80-70 win over the Bulldogs on Thursday.

"[We're] always searching for those things na dapat namin ma-improve as a team," he added.

And one of those areas to work on after the NU game is taking care of the ball.

As a team, UP had a whopping 24 turnovers, which stymied their efforts in really putting the game away against a pesky NU side.

Their miscues with the ball led to 15 points for their opponents, while only converting on 11 markers off of turnovers of their own.

As favorites for the title alongside the four-peat seeking Ateneo Blue Eagles, Monteverde hopes to get their act together as deeper the season goes.

"It would really help the team down the line, going deeper to the season. So you know, we have this chance to learn while winning the game," said Monteverde.

"So every game, you know we just have to improve," he added.

UP's next opportunity to win and learn is on Saturday where they face a win hungry UE Red Warriors side at 1 p.m.

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
