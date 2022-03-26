Ginebra's Thompson closes in on NorthPort's Bolick in PBA BPC race

The do-it-all Scottie Thompson jumped to No. 2 in the derby at the end of the quarterfinal round, moving up by four spots after his near-triple-double efforts in the Gin King’s two-game reversal over No. 3 TNT in the Last Eight.

MANILA, Philippines – NorthPort’s Robert Bolick still leads the race for the PBA Governors’ Cup Best Player of the Conference (BPC) plum but Barangay Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson is posing a major threat with his scintillating playoffs performances.

Thompson hiked his stats average to 36.1 to close in on Bolick, whose 39.9 statistical points kept him at the summit.

Phoenix’ Matthew Wright was at No. 3 with 33.6, followed by NorthPort’s Arwind Santos (33.5) and TNT’s Mikey Williams (32.6).

Among the Top 5 candidates, only Thompson has the chance to continue jacking up his numbers with his team Ginebra still in contention and leading NLEX in the semifinals, 2-0.

Occupying sixth to 10th were San Miguel Beer’s June Mar Fajardo (32.1), Magnolia’s Paul Lee (31.9), NLEX’ Kevin Alas (31.8), Magnolia’s Mark Barroca (30.8) and NorthPort’s Jamie Malonzo (29.8).

Meanwhile, San Miguel’s Shabazz Muhammad (53.5) paced the Best Import battle with Meralco’s Tony Bishop at second (52.2), Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee at third (51.6) and Magnolia’s Mike Harris at fourth (51.0).