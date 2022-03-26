^

Win or go home time for Cavite, Quezon, Cebu and Palawan in PCAP

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 26, 2022 | 2:17pm
Win or go home time for Cavite, Quezon, Cebu and Palawan in PCAP
Chess stock photo
Image by Devanath from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The Cavite Spartans, Quezon City Simba’s Tribe, Cebu Machers, and Palawan-Albay Queen’s Gambit were all able to extend their San Miguel-All Filipino Cup lives. But today, they will have to fight for their play-off lives when the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines play-in matches resume.

The Isabela Knights of Alexander (15-9, seventh place in the northern division), Rizal Batch Towers (14-20, eighth in the north), Camarines Soaring Eagles (14-20, seventh in the southern division), and Cagayan de Oro (14-20, eighth in the south) all sport a twice-to-beat advantage. Isabela will battle Cavite, Rizal takes on Quezon City, Camarines locks horns with Cebu, and CDO meets Palawan in the play-in matches that begin at 7 p.m.

A win today by the higher seeds means they advance to the quarterfinals.

The play-in matches will be streamed on the Facebook page of PCAP as well as the respective squads.

The quarterfinals begin next week, Saturday, April 2.

