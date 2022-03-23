Obiena rues missing World Indoor Championships

SINGAPORE — Philippine pole vaulter EJ Obiena continues to lament his missed opportunity at the World Indoor Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia last week.

Even though he qualified, the 26-year-old was unable to compete due to the non-endorsement of the Philippine Athletics Track And Field Association (PATAFA) with whom he currently has conflict with.

Taking to social media on Tuesday night, Obiena expressed his heartache in missing the prestigious tournament.

"I don't enjoy theoretical debates around 'would've, could've, should've'. But here I am embroiled in such a debate: 'What would've happened had I participated in the World Indoor Championships?' 'What could've been the result had I been there?'," he said.

"'Would the Philippines have won their first-ever world indoor championship medal in Athletics?' 'EJ should've been there!'. Well, I will never know, We will never know." he added.

Obiena was set to be the first-ever homegrown talent to compete in the event but due to his brouhaha with PATAFA, which has caused much controversy and the suspension of the NSA by the Philippine Olympic Committee, he was unable to represent the country.

Despite coming from knee surgery in January, Obiena was in top form heading into Worlds.

Most recently, he set a new national indoor record — 5.91m in Perche Elite Tour in Rouen France where he finished second.

Knowing the potential he had been showing prior to the competition, the World No. 5 pole vaulter could not help but speculate what could have happened had he been endorsed by PATAFA.

"I last jumped 5.91m when I set a new national indoor record. I am improving week by week and was feeling better. I believe I could have exceeded this height in the Worlds had I been there. I was improving and sharpening by the day," Obiena said, also noting that the bronze medal winning height in Belgrade was 5.90m, cleared by USA's Chris Nilsen.

Obiena even added that he was in the advantage in his head-to-head with Worlds silver medalist Thiago Braz, who cleared 5.95m.

"I can't stop thinking that I could have fought for that bronze or fought for that silver even," Obiena said.

"The bottom line is, our nation lost a chance for glory for no legitimate reason. I hope and pray this never happens again. Country above all else!," he added.

Though at the end of it, Obiena said he is looking to leave the regret behind him as he prepares for the outdoor season.

"Enough of what is now lost. Saying goodbye to this indoor season with a mission. Outdoor season we are coming!!!" he said.