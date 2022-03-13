Kiefer Ravena misses game-winner as Shiga dealt 6th loss in a row

MANILA, Philippines — Kiefer Ravena could not convert on a game-winner from beyond the arc as the Shiga Lakestars were sent reeling to their 6th loss in a row, falling to the Seahorses Mikawa in a heartbreaker, 91-93, at the Aisin Gymnasium on Sunday.

After fighting back from a 13-point deficit late in the third salvo, the Lakestars fell just a hairline short of the victory.

Tomomasa Ozawa actually gave the Lakestars a two-point cushion, 91-89, with 58 ticks left on the clock.

But Davante Gardner scored back-to-back buckets to flip the script on Shiga.

Ravena then missed the triple as the Seahorses held on.

The Filipino import was given a rare start in the game and finished with 15 points, six rebounds, and seven assists for Shiga.

Novar Gadson and Sean O'mara chipped in 22 markers each in the Lakestars' losing effort.

Meanwhile, Gardner topscored for the Seahorses with 35 markers.

The Lakestars saw their record fall to 10-24 while Mikawa improves to 19-16.