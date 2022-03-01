FEU, UST lead AcadArena campus esports awards

MANILA, Philippines — AcadArena celebrated not only its third anniversary but the achievements in campus esports throughout 2021 with the AcadArena Awards 2021.

After winning breakout organization in last year's awards, Far Eastern University's Tams FX took home the biggest prize of the night — the Best Alliance Org of the Year — while University of Santo Tomas' Teletigers led the night with six awards (Team Spirit Award, Student Leader of the Year, Student Talent of the Year, Rookie Leader of the Year, Flagship of the Year for “TeleCup”, Graphic Design Piece of the Year). Additionally, UST's official student publication, The Varsitarian, won the Journalistic Piece of the Year for its story on the Paskuhan Esports Cup.

Xavier University Ateneo de Cagayan won Breakout Alliance Org of the Year while Technological University of the Philippines also racked up multiple awards (School Spirit Award, Tournament of the Year and Broadcast Production of the Year).

Besides celebrating the achievements in esports the past year, AcadArena announced the awardees of their different scholarships as well as changes to the upcoming 2022 Scholarship and Aid cycle.

Moving forward, the program will now be known as ASA or the AcadArena Scholarship and Aid program. There will be three awarding cycles every three months, with awardees being announced each month. AcadArena has also expanded the eligibility of ASA to include Senior High School gamers.

All previous scholarship and aid categories will be present, as well as the new category: the Goons Full Scholarship powered by MetaGoons, which will provide tuition coverage via the cryptocurrency USDC.

Applications for AcadArena's ASA Cycle 1 opened last February 26 and will last until May 26.