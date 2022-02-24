




















































 
























Yulo set to fly home after two-year training in Japan
 


Philstar.com
February 24, 2022 | 3:56pm





 
Yulo set to fly home after two-year training in Japan
The Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo is pictured after competing in the parallel bars event at the men's apparatus finals during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Kitakyushu City Gymnasium in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka prefecture on October 24, 2021.
Charly Triballeau / AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines – After two years of training in Japan, two-time world gymnastics champion Caloy Yulo is coming back home to his family for a much deserved vacation.


Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) president Cynthia Carrion on Thursday said Yulo is flying in on Tuesday for a long-delayed breather as well as to grace the inauguration of Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation (MVPSF) Gymnastics Center on March 5 in Intramuros, Manila.


Apart from the Olympian gymnast, Carrion said no less than International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) president Morinari Watanabe is attending the blessing of the new training center that would be used by the national team seeing action in the Hanoi Asian Games slated May 12 to 23 and the Hangzhou Asian Games set Sept. 10 to 25.


“Caloy will be in the inauguration,” said Carrion.


Yulo was supposed to have his homecoming in December last year but was forced to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.


It was a well-deserved return for Yulo, who has been training in Japan since snaring two gold medals and five silvers in the 2019 Manila SEA Games.


While he missed a medal in the Tokyo Olympics last year, Yulo has won his second World Championships vault mint in Kitakyushu, Japan months later. He also snatched a silver in the parallel bars there.


Yulo first emerged world champion in floor exercise in 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany.


 










 









