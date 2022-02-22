Obiena could pursue SEA Games bid sans PATAFA backing

The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes during the indoor men's pole vault Beijer gala event in Uppsala, Sweden, on February 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Olympian pole vaulter EJ Obiena will need to enter the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games via other means if he wants to participate in the biennial event set May 12-23.

This came after Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association president Philip Ella Juico confirmed that the World No. 5 and Asian record-holder was not part of the national training pool list preparing for the Hanoi meet.



“EJ Obiena is not in the national training pool list,” said Juico in Tuesday’s online Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

Juico, however, is not closing the possibility of Obiena being reconsidered for national team re-inclusion if the PATAFA board decides it.

But without PATAFA’s endorsement, the reigning Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and record-holder will have to find other ways to get to see action for a chance to strike gold anew.

One way mentioned in the past was through the endorsement of the Philippine Olympic Committee.

In fact, POC president Abraham Tolentino had listed Obiena in the 80 athletes who will finance their own trip to Hanoi.

The congressman from Tagaytay said there is an International Olympic Committee provision that emphasized on the National Olympic Committee’s sole authority to submit the delegation proposed by the national sports associations as the final list in all IOC-sanctioned events including the SEA Games.

Obiena is a favorite to win the gold in the SEA Games and could impact the country’s bid to match, if not improve, on its 11-8-8 gold, silver and bronze medal haul in the last edition in Capas, Tarlac two years ago.