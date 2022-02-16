




















































 
























Miller ends Beijing stint with another DNF
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 16, 2022 | 11:48am





 
Miller ends Beijing stint with another DNF
Philippines' flag bearer Asa Miller leads the delegation during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022.
MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines – Asa Miller is going home empty-handed after two Did Not Finish (DNF) results in his two events in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.


Days after his first mishap at Giant Slalom, Miller could not complete his run anew at the Yanqing National Ski Centre for the Men's Slalom event.


The Philippines' only Winter Olympic bet tried to recover from an early miscue where he missed a gate and went back to go through it again.


But it was not meant to be as the alpine skier would lose his footing anew not long after.


Because he did not complete his run, he will not be competing in Run 2 of the Men's Slalom this afternoon anymore.


Miller is set to stay in Beijing until the closing ceremonies on Sunday, February 20.


 










 









