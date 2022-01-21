Undermanned Pacers stun cold-shooting Warriors in OT

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors defends the three-point shot attempt from Chris Duarte #3 of the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on January 20, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

MANILA, Philippines — The Indiana Pacers tacked on their first back-to-back road wins of the season after beating the Golden State Warriors in overtime, 121-117, at the Chase Center on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Despite missing the services of stars like Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert, a second unit led by rookie Chris Duarte helped the visitors take the thrilling victory.

Related Stories Suns storm back vs Mavs; Pelicans beat Knicks

It was a 10-0 burst led by Keifer Sykes in the extra period that put Indiana up by five points against the Warriors, 120-115, that proved to be the decider in the game.

Andrew Wiggins converted on an alley-oop layup to cut the deficit to three, 120-117, with 1:06 left in the game.

The door was then kept ajar by a Sykes miss in the next possession.

But Juan Toscano-Anderson, Jordan Poole and Steph Curry all missed from 3-point land to prevent the potential game-tying basket.

The Warriors were a dismal 9-of-42 from beyond the arc for the game.

A turnover by the Pacers with 6.4 ticks left in the game gave the Warriors some hope anew but a successful challenge on an out of bounds call flipped the script on Golden State.

Jeremy Lamb then split at the free throw line after a take foul to arrive at the final score.

Duarte paced Indiana with 27 points. He led seven Pacers who finished in twin-digit scoring.

Sykes, who scored five points in OT, finished with 10 markers.

Meanwhile, Curry was the lone bright spot for Golden State with 39 points.