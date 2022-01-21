Undermanned Pacers stun cold-shooting Warriors in OT
MANILA, Philippines — The Indiana Pacers tacked on their first back-to-back road wins of the season after beating the Golden State Warriors in overtime, 121-117, at the Chase Center on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).
Despite missing the services of stars like Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert, a second unit led by rookie Chris Duarte helped the visitors take the thrilling victory.
It was a 10-0 burst led by Keifer Sykes in the extra period that put Indiana up by five points against the Warriors, 120-115, that proved to be the decider in the game.
Andrew Wiggins converted on an alley-oop layup to cut the deficit to three, 120-117, with 1:06 left in the game.
The door was then kept ajar by a Sykes miss in the next possession.
But Juan Toscano-Anderson, Jordan Poole and Steph Curry all missed from 3-point land to prevent the potential game-tying basket.
The Warriors were a dismal 9-of-42 from beyond the arc for the game.
A turnover by the Pacers with 6.4 ticks left in the game gave the Warriors some hope anew but a successful challenge on an out of bounds call flipped the script on Golden State.
Jeremy Lamb then split at the free throw line after a take foul to arrive at the final score.
Duarte paced Indiana with 27 points. He led seven Pacers who finished in twin-digit scoring.
Sykes, who scored five points in OT, finished with 10 markers.
Meanwhile, Curry was the lone bright spot for Golden State with 39 points.
