Molde, Cheng join Choco Mucho in PVL

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans signed Isa Molde and Des Cheng for the upcoming PVL season

MANILA, Philippines — Choco Mucho added former collegiate stars Isa Molde and Des Cheng to its already loaded squad and boosted its title chances in the Premier Volleyball League tentatively slated February 16 in Paco, Manila or Tagaytay even more.

Molde played college ball for University of the Philippines and suited up for PLDT last season in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte while Cheng was from perennial UAAP champion La Salle and last played for F2 Logistics.

The two outside hitters are expected to provide more firepower for the Flying Titans, who completed a pre-season recruiting coup by hauling in Aduke Ogunsaya, Jem Ferrer, Cherry Nunag and Thang Ponce in the last two weeks.

“Isa is an unstoppable powerhouse and adding Des will give the team much more depth,” said the team in its social media account.

Choco Mucho, which is being bannered by Kat Tolentino, Bea de Leon, Deanna Wong, Ponggay Gaston, Denden Lazaro-Revilla, failed to sustain its top two finish in the elimination round and eventually wound up only fourth a season ago that made it realize to load up with more talents.

It didn’t help that middle blocker Maddie Madayag was sidelined with an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury she sustained that same season that created a gaping hole up front.

The Flying Titans got what they wanted and more.