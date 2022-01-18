




















































 
























Sports
 
PCAP commissioner vows more exciting 2nd season
 


Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
January 18, 2022 | 11:20am





 
PCAP commissioner vows more exciting 2nd season
 


MANILA, Philippines – On the eve of the second season of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, its indefatigable commissioner, Paul Elauria, reflected on the excitement of the All-Filipino Cup that kicks off this Saturday, January 22.


“It’s good to have successfully completed the first year,” said Elauria. “But it is even better to go on our second season with the same number of teams at 24. The addition of Davao, Cagayan de Oro and Tacloban widened the reach of PCAP even more.”


The commissioner also bared a new rule change that could help the fortunes of some squads like Zamboanga.


“One significant rule change saw the minimum senior’s age lowered from 60 to 58 years,” bared Elauria. “The teams noted that there are very few senior chess players over the age of 60 and teams who got the best of that age group have a decisive advantage over the rest.”


Today, Tuesday, January 18th, will be the final submission of rosters, but off-hand, Elauria feels that this second season, there is a significant improvement in building teams.


“Almost all teams improved their rosters,” pointed out the commissioner. “Previously, we had four teams from Cebu. Now, there are two, and that means the talent is now concentrated in just two teams — Toledo and Cebu. With new and stronger players from the draft, the average age levels of all the teams has improved.”


Among the teams seeded to compete for the All-Filipino Cup title that was won by the Laguna Heroes last season, Elauria noted that the ambitious build-up of the Pasig King Pirates is an early favorite along with steady powerhouse, San Juan Predators.


“Caloocan and Laguna can beat anybody on any day and expect a fighting Manila team composed of battle-hardened veterans in Garma, Areque, Andador and Goluran who are all on the board legends. I am not sure though how they will adapt to an online setting though.”


“In the south, it looks like the top contenders will be Iloilo, Davao and Cebu.”


The second season of PCAP begins this Saturday, January 22, with a 5 p.m. opening ceremony before the games begin at 7 p.m. The proceedings as well as the matches can be viewed on the Facebook page of PCAP as well as the competing squads.


 










 









