Sports officials foresee rosy ’22
 


Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
January 2, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Sports officials foresee rosy â22
Olympic weightlifting champ Hidilyn Diaz.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — Philippine sports officials and supporters are seeing an even brighter 2022 as the country’s best and brightest pick up from where they left off in what’s largely considered a “Golden Year.”


“Yes, the Filipino athlete can win in the Olympics. Yes, we have the capability and we will build on that success,” Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said.


In 2021, weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz broke 97 years of futility for Team Philippines in the Olympics with her gold-medal outing in Tokyo.


This feat was complemented by the triumphs in various fronts of Fil-Japanese ace Yuka Saso (US Women’s Open), gymnastics idol Caloy Yulo (world championship), cue master Carlo Biado (US Open 9-ball), tennis sensation Alex Eala (French Open girls’ doubles) and pole-vault star EJ Obiena (Asian record), among others.


“It’s a forerunner of things to come for our Filipino athletes,” said PLDT chairman and long-time sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan, who promised a heftier financial support to athletes through the MVP Sports Foundation in 2022.


PBA commissioner Willie Marcial is equally optimistic about the pro league’s prospects for the new year, especially coming off two pandemic-hit seasons.


“Mas maganda ang future natin. Kasi nagsimula tayo sa bubble (2020), naging semi-bubble (2021 Philippine Cup) tapos nagsimula na tayo ng closed circuit (2021 Governors’ Cup) at nakabalik ang fans,” he said.


“Magiging maganda na ang sports at tourism. Ang maganda lalo, darating ang Fiba dito,” he added, referring to the Group A games of the 2023 FIBA World Cup’ Asian Qualifiers the country is hosting from Feb. 24-28.


From one conference in 2020 to two in 2021, the PBA is looking at a full schedule of three tournaments for 2022.


 










 









