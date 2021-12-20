




































































 




   







   















Imus downs Rizal to seize top seed in Chooks-MPBL Pool D
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
December 20, 2021 | 4:42pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Imus downs Rizal to seize top seed in Chooks-MPBL Pool D
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Imus-Buracai de Laiya drubbed Rizal-EMKAI XentroMall, 90-79, and clinched the No. 1 seed in Pool D at the end of the preliminary round in the Chooks-to-Go-MPBL Invitational at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.   



Jhaymo Eguilas uncorked 18 points and eight rebounds while Adi Santos added 17 as Imus wrapped up its group phase campaign at 4-1 entering the knockout playoffs.



“I'm cleared to coach since yesterday so I'm very thankful to God that I recovered in time for this game. I’m also thankful to my team for getting this win,” said coach Manny Torralba, who fainted last week due to low blood sugar.



Joining Imus as Pool D representatives was Mindoro-EOG Burlington (4-1), which gained a free quarterfinal ticket with a lift from also-ran Bulacan following its 98-89 upset win over Manila (3-2).



Manila (+3) was a cinch for the No. 1 seed in Pool D by virtue of quotient given a three-way tie with Imus (+1) and Mindoro (-4) if not for the shocking defeat in no less than its last match.



James Martinez led Bulacan’s last hurrah with 31 points en route to a 2-3 card.



Pasig-Sta. Lucia (4-0) and Iloilo (3-1) of Pool A along with Nueva Ecija (3-0) and San Juan-Go For Gold AICC (3-1) of Pool C have also made it to the next round.



Meanwhile, Basilan (3-0), Bicol (3-1), and Makati (2-1) will dispute the top two seats from Pool B tonight.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

