Azkals’ Guirado sees Thailand match as 'finals game'
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 14, 2021 | 10:41am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Azkalsâ Guirado sees Thailand match as 'finals game'
Angel Guirado
PFF / The Azkals
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – One of the happiest people of late is Filipino-Spanish footballer Angel Guirado. While Guirado has always had a sunny disposition, his smile has been broader after a return to the Philippine men’s football team that is currently playing in the 2021 AFF Suzuki Cup in Singapore.



The nine-year gap between Suzuki Cup stints (Guirado’s previous and only participation was in the 2012 edition) is the longest for any local player. And to celebrate his return to the competition as well as his 37th birthday last December 9, Angel scored a goal — his first of the tournament and second in Suzuki Cup play.



“Whatever minute they give me, I do my best for the team,” said Guirado on the morning of the Philippines’ crucial match against Thailand. “It was a game we tried to win (the 2-1 loss to Singapore in the opening match of group play), but there is no use regretting a match that already happened. We move forward.”



And move forward the Azkals did as they blew Timor Leste away, 7-nil — a score line that included a sublime header by Guirado.



“I am happy to get a goal and a victory. It is always gratifying to score regardless of the team in front of you,” he noted.



As for Thailand, which aside from Malaysia the Azkals have yet to beat in the Suzuki Cup, Guirado expressed the team as well as his own readiness to play the five-time tournament champions. 



Thailand sits atop Group A with a 2-0 record (tied with Singapore but with a superior goal difference, 6-4). 



The Philippines is in third spot with a 1-1 record and a plus-six goal difference. If the Azkals wish to keep their dreams of advancing to the semifinals alive, they must win the match.



“The team is focused and eager for the game,” said Guirado. “We will try to get the best possible result. It will not be easy but we have potential and we must have confidence in ourselves and in our qualities.”



“The game (against Thailand) will be like a final for us and we must win.”



“And I will try to score a goal.”



The Philippines-Thailand match at the Kallang National Stadium in Singapore at 5:30 p.m. The match will be televised locally on Premier Sports on Skycable and Cignal as well as the Tap Go streaming application.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

Trending

                              

                              

                                 
