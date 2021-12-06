Team Secret dominates Japan to stay alive in Valorant Champions

Team Secret will gun for a playoff berth in the Decider Match on December 8 (1 a.m., Manila Time) against Brazil's Team Vikings.

MANILA, Philippines – Team Secret is one match away from securing a playoff spot in Valorant Champions, avoiding elimination after dominating Japan's Crazy Raccoon, 2-0, in Group C's elimination match earlier Monday (Manila time) in Berlin, Germany.

At the half of the first map, Team Secret was ahead 8-4 with Crazy Raccoon managing to steal rounds away from the Filipino squad. After the switch, Team Secret wasted no time and took five rounds in succession to bag the opening map 13-5.

Recovering from that first map loss, Crazy Raccoon took the opening round of the second map, but Team Secret quickly retaliated with two quick rounds. Crazy Raccoon managed another round win but it would be their last as Team Secret dominated the rest of the map and took 11 rounds in succession, thus eliminating the Japanese team from the competition.

