Para Swimmer Alegarbes takes second medal for himself in Asian Youth Para Games

MANILA, Philippines — Ariel Joseph Alegarbes clinched his second medal in the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games on Saturday in Manama, Bahrain.

After his gold in the S14 100-meter butterfly on Friday, Alegarbes followed it up with a silver in the SB14 100-meter Breaststroke.

Making up half of the Philippines' four-medal haul, Alegarbes beat out swimmers from Japan, Singapore, and Thailand to finish on the podium anew.

He clocked 1:17.75, well clear of Japan's Rei Kagose who took bronze with 1:19.26.

However, Korea's Kyeongbin Kim was in another league with his 1:13.43 for gold.

Joining Alegarbes as the Philippines' medalists so far in the event are Ronn Russel Mitra and Linard Sultan who also won silver medals in their respective events.