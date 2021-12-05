




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Sultan adds silver to Philippines' medal haul in Asian Youth Para Games
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 5, 2021 | 9:56am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Sultan adds silver to Philippines' medal haul in Asian Youth Para Games
Para table tennis athlete Linard Sultan
Philippine Paralympic Committee
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' medal haul from the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games in Manama, Bahrain has increased to three after events on Saturday.



Table tennis player Linard Sultan added his own mint after winning silver in Men's Singles Class 8.





Linard actually went into the medal rounds on top of the pack after winning all three matches in Group B.



He was, however, bested by Iran's Seyed Amirhossein Hosseinipour in the gold medal match.



Sultan beat Hong Kong's Yoho Lau to reach the final.



Sultan's silver adds to gold and silver medals already won on Friday.



Swimmer Ariel Joseph Alegarbes and Ronn Russel Mitra of Para Athletics took first and second place in their events, respectively to complete the country's medals.



Team Philippines' campaign in Bahrain is already better than the country's previous performance in the Games as they only won one medal -- a bronze -- in the 2017 edition in Dubai.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

