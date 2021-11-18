JVee Casio ready for new PBA chapter with Blackwater Bossing

After almost a decade with the Alaska Aces, JVee Casio is now with the Blackwater Bossing

MANILA, Philippines — JVee Casio is welcoming the challenge of joining the Blackwater Bossing after being traded from the Alaska Aces.

More than a decade in the league, the 35-year-old is presented with a new hurdle: lifting a team out of the cellar.

While most may be intimidated by the infamy of the Bossing with the longest losing streak in PBA history, the PBA veteran is not backing down from the task at hand.

"It's a new challenge and a new opportunity for me, playing here in Blackwater," Casio said in a recent episode of The Game.

He was traded to the Bossing along with Barkley Ebonia in exchange for Mike Tolomia.

And while he may have been "stunned" by the move at first, Casio has learned to accept his new role along with interim head coach Ariel Vanguardia.

Casio and Vanguardia are reunited after having worked together years ago in Toyota Otis in the now-defunct Philippine Basketball League.

"I've been with coach Ariel before, pero medyo matagal na pero I'm happy na siya rin yung coach," he said.

Knowing he may be past his prime already, the PBA champion is just eager to help the team in whatever way he can.

After the Bossing's dismal winless campaign in the PBA Philippine Cup, the only way is up for Casio's new team.

"Basta mabigyan lang ako ng opportunity again to prove myself and to try to help the team syempre coming off from last conference," he said.