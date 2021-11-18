




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
JVee Casio ready for new PBA chapter with Blackwater Bossing
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 18, 2021 | 9:55am

                           

                        

                                                                        
JVee Casio ready for new PBA chapter with Blackwater Bossing
After almost a decade with the Alaska Aces, JVee Casio is now with the Blackwater Bossing
PBA media bureau
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — JVee Casio is welcoming the challenge of joining the Blackwater Bossing after being traded from the Alaska Aces.



More than a decade in the league, the 35-year-old is presented with a new hurdle: lifting a team out of the cellar.



While most may be intimidated by the infamy of the Bossing with the longest losing streak in PBA history, the PBA veteran is not backing down from the task at hand.



"It's a new challenge and a new opportunity for me, playing here in Blackwater," Casio said in a recent episode of The Game.



He was traded to the Bossing along with Barkley Ebonia in exchange for Mike Tolomia.



And while he may have been "stunned" by the move at first, Casio has learned to accept his new role along with interim head coach Ariel Vanguardia.



Casio and Vanguardia are reunited after having worked together years ago in Toyota Otis in the now-defunct Philippine Basketball League.



"I've been with coach Ariel before, pero medyo matagal na pero I'm happy na siya rin yung coach," he said.



Knowing he may be past his prime already, the PBA champion is just eager to help the team in whatever way he can.



After the Bossing's dismal winless campaign in the PBA Philippine Cup, the only way is up for Casio's new team.



"Basta mabigyan lang ako ng opportunity again to prove myself and to try to help the team syempre coming off from last conference," he said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan B. League president embraces 'Filipino invasion'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan B. League president embraces 'Filipino invasion'


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
B. League president Shinji Shimada took some time off from his busy schedule to talk to Philstar.com about the ongoing 2021-22...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marlou Aquino ecstatic for son Matt's stint with Japan basketball team
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marlou Aquino ecstatic for son Matt's stint with Japan basketball team


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The father is keenly following his son’s new adventures in the Land of the Rising Sun.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Arwind Santos eager to help NorthPort win first PBA championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arwind Santos eager to help NorthPort win first PBA championship


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Although he was surprised at being traded from his long-time squad San Miguel Beermen, Santos has now adjusted and is ready...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Getting fit with ropeflow
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 November 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There’s a fitness craze called ropeflow that’s the core element in building over 20 exercise communities all over the country and its American inventor David Weck calls the expansion a phenomenon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lim stays in hunt for bronze in world karate tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lim stays in hunt for bronze in world karate tiff


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ Jamie Lim made her World Karate Championship debut count as she lost to Ukrainian Anita Serogina Wednesday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 No rust for gym nut Belingon as bout vs Korean contender looms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No rust for gym nut Belingon as bout vs Korean contender looms


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Belingon stressed that he has been doing nothing but training and conditioning since his loss to John Lineker back in October...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Confident Saso kicks off CME Group Tour bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Confident Saso kicks off CME Group Tour bid


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 18 minutes ago                              


                                                            
In the groove with her long game and irons, Yuka Saso is diligently working on her putting so crucial in her title drive in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Camarines ousts Philippine Paralympians in PCAP quarterfinals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Camarines ousts Philippine Paralympians in PCAP quarterfinals


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 27 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Any reports of the untimely demise of the Camarines Soaring Eagles is greatly exaggerated.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hamilton on crest of a wave ahead of new Qatar challenge
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hamilton on crest of a wave ahead of new Qatar challenge


                              

                                 33 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Fresh from arguably his greatest triumph, Lewis Hamilton will be on the crest of a wave this weekend as he seeks another momentous...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JVee Casio ready for new PBA chapter with Blackwater Bossing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JVee Casio ready for new PBA chapter with Blackwater Bossing


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 53 minutes ago                              


                                                            
More than a decade in the league, the 35-year-old is presented with a new hurdle: lifting a team out of the cellar.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with