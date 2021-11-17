Filipino gamers among first to experience PUBGM and Arcane collaboration

Filipino gamers are the first to enjoy the Arcane-inspired new updates to PUBG Mobile

MANILA, Philippines — The latest update of PUBG Mobile has arrived, and with it comes the collaboration many fans have been eager to try out — PUBG Mobile meets Arcane.

Announced last November 2, the collaboration between the two popular esports titles was in line with Riot's promotions of their very first animated series, Arcane, which premiered last November 6 to raved reviews.

“PUBG Mobile is a beloved game that has been embraced by players around the world. We value partners that nurture communities of shared play with a deep commitment to developing exciting new content to delight players. We look forward to bringing an authentic celebration of Arcane to Erangel,” said Brandon Miao, Cross-Product Experiences and Partnerships Lead, Riot Experience (XP) at Riot Games.

The Version 1.7 update, which includes all the new Arcane collaborations, was released to Filipino games last November 16.

The update includes a new mode that brings the mysterious Mirror Island to PUBG's Erangel.

Mirror Island will feature Arcane-style design and architecture and will also offer a new Arcane-themed mission.

Players may enter the Mirror Island and play as new available Arcane characters Jinx, Vi, Caitlyn and Jayce.

An event-exclusive item that features Arcane design was released last November 9 and is still available to obtain: the Hextech Crystal Scar-L.

Players may obtain the Arcane-inspired weapon via the game's lucky spin event.

Six of the nine episodes of Arcane are now available on Netflix, with the last three episodes set to be released on November 20.

Currently, Arcane has a 100% rating in Rotten Tomatoes, and 9.4/10 in IMDb.