Sotto sits out as Adelaide off to 2-0 start

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto sat out due to rotation purposes but the Adelaide 36ers still took care of business against the Perth Wildcats, 63-56, for a 2-0 start in the Australia National Basketball League (NBL) Blitz preseason games at the MyState Bank Arena in Tasmania.

Mojave King and Dusty Hannahs fired 11 points apiece to lead Adelaide’s second straight win after escaping with a 91-87 overtime victory over the Cairns Taipans last weekend.

Aside from the 7-foot-3 Filipino wunderkind, ace 36er Daniel Johnson also did not play for the wards of coach CJ Bruton as part of their rotation schemes before the NBL regular season opener next month.

Johnson sizzled with 33 points while Sotto put up seven points, five rebounds and a block as Adelaide’s starting center in their debut victory against Cairns.

The 36ers will have a long layoff before resuming action against new NBL franchise Tasmania JackJumpers this Sunday.

They then wrap up their preseason campaign against Perth anew and Brisbane Bullets next week.

Adelaide opens its NBL regular season schedule on December 3 against Perth at the RAC Arena that will mark Sotto’s official pro debut.