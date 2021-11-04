




































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Saso grateful to Filipino, Japanese supporters amid citizenship decision
                        

                           
Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 4, 2021 | 3:05pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Saso grateful to Filipino, Japanese supporters amid citizenship decision
The Philippines' Yuka Saso walks on the fairway of the 1st hole in round 2 of the women's golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on August 5, 2021.
Yoshi Iwamoto / AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso on Thursday underscored the role of her Filipino and Japanese supporters in her early golfing success and thanked them for respecting her decision to shift citizenship in two years’ time.



"Thank you for respecting my choice. I am grateful to both my Filipino and Japanese supporters," said Saso a day after announcing her decision to cease representing her country of birth upon reaching the age of majority (22) in 2023.





"I would not have achieved anything in my career without your support and I look forward to making you proud as I continue with my professional golfing career," she added.



The ICTSI-backed Saso has represented the Philippines since she started competing overseas as a jungolfer and then as an amateur, including the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018 and just recently in the Tokyo Olympics, where she was virtually pressured to make a choice.



"I am a Filipina, born in the Philippines (Meycauayan, Bulacan) to a Japanese father and Filipino mother. I was raised in both Japan and the Philippines. I am immensely proud of my dual heritage and that will never change," said Saso in a statement.



"Under Japanese law, prior to turning 22 years old, I have to choose between Japanese and Filipino citizenship. I will be turning 22 on June 20, 2023 and after much thought and consultation with my family, friends and advisors, I have begun the process of acquiring Japanese citizenship," she added.



Over in Japan, Saso and Hinako Shibuno matched one-under 71s in their duel but both yielded to flightmate Momoko Ueda’s stirring two-eagle feat and a 68 that put her three strokes off in-form Sakura Koiwai at the start of the TOTO Japan Classic in Shiga Prefecture Thursday.



In an action-packed chase for early control of the $2 million event, Koiwai overcame a bogey on No. 2 with a cluster of birdies — eight — as she found herself in a familiar place over a familiar set of rivals beefed up by Saso, who is back on the LPGA of Japan Tour for the first time since finishing tied for ninth in the Bridgestone Ladies last May.



Koiwai, winner of four JLPGA legs in the pandemic-extended hit season who had disputed a number of titles with Saso last year, was at her best at the backside of the Seta Golf Course’s North layout that saw her birdie four of the first five holes before holing out with another for a 65.



With a 33-32 card, Koiwai grabbed a two-stroke lead over Sumika Nakasone and Ayaka Watanabe, who turned in identical 67s, and stayed six shots clear of two of the fancied players in the 72-hole championship.



Ueda, however, turned the highly anticipated Saso-Shibuno duel into a virtual backdrop with her own exploits, coming through with a two-eagle feat that shoved her to joint fourth with former JLPGA top player Ai Suzuki, Ayaka Furue and Nana Suganuma.



The Panasonic Open winner in Chiba last April broke a five-par game with a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 No. 6 then after another run of six pars, she holed out with another on the par-5 13th. She went five-under with a birdie on the next but yielded the stroke on the tough No. 17.



Saso, who captured two JLPGA titles in a sterling maiden campaign last year, birdied the opening hole to mark her return to the circuit after a six-month stint in the US that produced a historic major feat in the US Women’s Open and a five-year exempt status on the LPGA Tour.



The Fil-Japanese ace, who announced she would switch nationality in 2023, hit three more birdies in the next seven to negate a miscue on No. 3 but hobbled at the finish, bogeying Nos. 14 and 16 to settle for a 33-38 and a share of 24th.



Shibuno, who came into this event brimming with confidence following a playoff win in last Sunday’s Mitsubishi Electric tournament after missing the cut in the Nobuta Group Masters the previous week, bested Saso with a solid frontside 32 that featured birdies on Nos. 1, 3 and 6. But like her rival, the 2019 British Women’s Open champion floundered with bogeys on Nos. 11 and 15 and missed gaining a stroke on the closing par-5 hole.



Both, however, are expected to step up their respective bids in Friday’s second round as they try to jockey for positions heading to the weekend play of the blue-ribbon event.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

