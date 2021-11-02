Toledo resurrects PCAP campaign






































































 




   

   









Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 2, 2021 | 10:51am

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines – There’s nothing like ending a losing streak and embarking on a win streak of your own to boost your confidence.



More so when you move up from the bottom of the standings to have a massive chance to advance to the knockout rounds of the Professional Chess Association-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup.



The Toledo City Trojans were one of the surprise squads of the last Wesley So Cup. But player eligibility problems saw them play minus some players and they lost a number of matches, sending them on a tailspin. Although they did make the playoffs, they weren’t in the same mental place.



To start out the second round of this third conference, Toledo suffered five consecutive defeats. 



After a convincing 3-0 win via Armageddon against the Davao Chess Executive Wizards, Toledo followed that up with two more wins — over Pampanga and Pengcheng.



They lost to Bangkok, then dropped their six-game win streak against Rizal, Olongapo, Mindoro, Camarines, SinQGApore and Penang. 



Now they’re at the fifth spot in the Southern Division with a 9-6 slate.



“I should say we are lucky and blessed,” said a pleased Jeah Gacang of Toledo. “Despite the technical problems we encountered with chess.com during the start of the second round, our team standing is improving.”



Gacang believes that what has been key for Toledo’s revival has been their devotion to teamwork, their resiliency, and their attention to prayer.  



“Our team may not have many titled players but we help each other in addressing our weaknesses,” added Gacang. “I think the losses we encountered strengthened our bonds and pushed us to work harder.”



The team’s only titled player is International Master Rico Mascarinas (who is also one of the Top 25 players in the tournament with an individual 18-4-8 record) while the rest of the team is made up of Rommel Ganzon, Richard Natividad, Jinky Catulay, Rogelio Enriquez Jr., Ronald Ganzon, Bonn Rinauld Tibod, Redentor Nailon and Gacang. 



Said Gacang, “We still have eight matches to play and anything can happen in between so the team cannot be complacent.” 



They will have to be at their very best because on Wednesday, they play the top two teams of the south in the Philippine Paralympics Team and the Iloilo Kisela Knights. 



Despite that daunting task, Toledo has the chance — if they play their boards right — to finish anywhere from third to fifth. 



Ideally, they’d love to finish third or fourth as they will avoid an early collision with the Paralympians and Iloilo in the knockout play-offs. 



But who knows how these things will pan out.



Summed up Gacang, “We will still continue to play the best that we can.”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

