TNT leans on birthday boy Mikey, second unit to inch closer to PBA title

MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga saw efficient scoring from its bench players en route to a 106-89 victory over the Magnolia Hotshots in Game Four to move one win away from the PBA Philippine Cup title on Wednesday.

Jayson Castro, Ryan Reyes and Dave Marcelo finished in double-digit scoring to make up the bulk of the bench's 51 points to pace the Tropang Giga, who saw most of its starters struggle on offense.

Amid shooting woes from the starting unit, TNT remained dominant for most of the 48-minute affair.

The Tropang Giga outscored Magnolia in the second quarter 33-15 to blow the game wide open.

TNT's runaway win soured newly crowned Best Player of the Conference Calvin Abueva's 28-point outing for the Hotshots.

Birthday boy Mikey Williams, who was also in the running for BPC, top-scored for the Tropang Giga with 26 points.

He was the only starter to reach double-digit scoring for TNT.

Castro scattered 12 points off of the bench, while Reyes and Marcelo contributed 10 points each.

For the Hotshots, Ian Sangalang and Paul Lee played supporting role to Abueva with 17 and 15 points, respectively.

TNT hopes to clinch the title and wrap the series up in Game Five on Friday.