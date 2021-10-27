




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
TNT leans on birthday boy Mikey, second unit to inch closer to PBA title
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 27, 2021 | 8:28pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
TNT leans on birthday boy Mikey, second unit to inch closer to PBA title
Mikey Williams
PBA media bureau
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga saw efficient scoring from its bench players en route to a 106-89 victory over the Magnolia Hotshots in Game Four to move one win away from the PBA Philippine Cup title on Wednesday.



Jayson Castro, Ryan Reyes and Dave Marcelo finished in double-digit scoring to make up the bulk of the bench's 51 points to pace the Tropang Giga, who saw most of its starters struggle on offense.





Amid shooting woes from the starting unit, TNT remained dominant for most of the 48-minute affair.



The Tropang Giga outscored Magnolia in the second quarter 33-15 to blow the game wide open.



TNT's runaway win soured newly crowned Best Player of the Conference Calvin Abueva's 28-point outing for the Hotshots.



Birthday boy Mikey Williams, who was also in the running for BPC, top-scored for the Tropang Giga with 26 points.



He was the only starter to reach double-digit scoring for TNT.



Castro scattered 12 points off of the bench, while Reyes and Marcelo contributed 10 points each.



For the Hotshots, Ian Sangalang and Paul Lee played supporting role to Abueva with 17 and 15 points, respectively.



TNT hopes to clinch the title and wrap the series up in Game Five on Friday.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso thrilled over rare JLPGA stint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso thrilled over rare JLPGA stint


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Back in Japan, Yuka Saso can't wait to get going, armed with the same mindset and game that have marked her meteoric rise...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sultan arrives in New York, gains NorthPort support
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sultan arrives in New York, gains NorthPort support


                              

                                                                  By Roy Luarca |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jonas Sultan arrived in New York City, ready for battle against Puerto Rican Carlos Caraballo at the Hulu Theater, Madison...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kiefer Ravena celebrates birthday with Shiga teammates
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kiefer Ravena celebrates birthday with Shiga teammates


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kiefer Ravena had a special birthday celebration on Wednesday with his Shiga Lakestars teammates.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala slides to 4th in ITF juniors rankings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala slides to 4th in ITF juniors rankings


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala slipped a notch in the world junior rankings anew, falling to No. 4 according to the recent International Tennis...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Treat Mikey like import
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
TNT rookie Mikey Williams is playing like an import in the PBA Philippine Cup finals against Magnolia and that’s how he should be treated defensively.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Parks' Nagoya rips Thirdy's San-En; Ramos leads Toyama to breakthrough win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parks' Nagoya rips Thirdy's San-En; Ramos leads Toyama to breakthrough win


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Parks, who just finished a back-to-back against Thirdy's brother Kiefer last weekend, scored 12 points in 21 minutes to lead...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Javi Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o to make Japan B. League debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Javi Gomez de Liaño to make Japan B. League debut


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
After missing out on the Ibaraki Robots’ first eight matches of the 2021-22 Japan B. League season, Javi Gomez de Liaño...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beijing Games organizers say virus 'biggest challenge', 100 days from start
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beijing Games organizers say virus 'biggest challenge', 100 days from start


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Beijing Winter Olympics organizers said Wednesday that protecting the Games from the coronavirus is the "biggest challenge",...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Verstappen holds off Hamilton to win US Grand Prix thriller
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Verstappen holds off Hamilton to win US Grand Prix thriller


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Max Verstappen held off a charging Lewis Hamilton to win the United States Grand Prix on Sunday and extend his Formula One...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bustamante ends bid for Ferrari Driver Academy scholarship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bustamante ends bid for Ferrari Driver Academy scholarship


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Going head-to-head against 14 of the best young female racing talents in the world, the 16-year-old did not advance to the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with