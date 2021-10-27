Magnolia's Calvin Abueva named PBA Best Player of the Conference

MANILA, Philippines — The Magnolia Hotshots' Calvin Abueva on Wednesday was named the Best Player of the Conference for the PBA Philippine Cup in the league's 46th season.

Announced before tip-off of Game Four of the finals between the Hotshots and the TNT Tropang Giga, Abueva received his second career BPC award.

Abueva averaged 15.2 points, 10 rebounds, 2.8 assists, one steal and 1.1 blocks in 19 games to edge out fellow BPC frontrunners Ian Sangalang and TNT ace rookie Mikey Williams.

The 6'2" cager first won BPC honors in 2016 when he was still with the Alaska Aces.

Abueva won the prestigious award in only his second PBA conference since serving a lengthy suspension due to a string of controversies.

Currently, Abueva's Hotshots are gunning for a series-tying win in Game Four tonight.