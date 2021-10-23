




































































 




   

   









Animam logs near-perfect game, helps Radnicki snap two-game losing streak
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 23, 2021 | 10:59pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — Filipina basketball ace Jack Animam played an almost perfect game to lead Radnicki Kragujevac past ZKK Duga, 81-72, at the SBB Hala Jezero on Saturday.



Animam, who played all 40 minutes, tallied 28 points on an efficient 13-of-15 shooting to lead all scorers in the contest.



She also had 15 boards, six assists, three steals and five blocks.



Animam fueled a third quarter effort where Radnicki outscored Duga, 24-18, with 10 of her total points scored in the period.



But Animam and the rest of her team needed to fend off a fourth quarter fight back from Duga where they cut the lead to just two, 68-66.



The Gilas women's stalwart converted on a layup in the next possession to halt Duga's momentum.



In the endgame, Radnicki were able to hold on by converting on the charity stripe when Duga was forced to play the foul game.



Playing supporting role to Animam were Andrea Glomazic and Minela Mehovic, who scattered 17 and 16 points, respectively.



Milica Indic rounded up all Radnicki players in double-digit scoring with 15 points.



Olga Stepanovic paced Duga with 22 points and 10 rebounds in the losing effort.



Radnicki thus improved their record to 2-2 in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

