Contrasting fates for Fil-Ams Clarkson, Green in NBA season debuts
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 21, 2021 | 11:46am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Contrasting fates for Fil-Ams Clarkson, Green in NBA season debuts
MANILA, Philippines — It was a mixed bag of results for the two NBA players of Filipino heritage, Jordan Clarkson and Jalen Green, in their respective season openers on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).



Clarkson, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, picked up where he left off for the Utah Jazz in their 107-86 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.



He was among six Jazz players who finished in double-digit scoring in the dominant win that saw them control the game the whole 48 minutes.



At one point, they led the Thunder by as much as 26 points.



Clarkson finished with 18 points on an efficient 6-of-11 shooting. His scoring was second only to Bojan Bogdanovic, who scattered 22.



Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert had 16 points each.



Gobert also grabbed 21 rebounds to open the season with a double-double.



Meanwhile, Green's NBA debut wasn't as great as the Jazz's opener.



Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, scored only nine points in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 124-106 thrashing of the Houston Rockets.



The rookie played heavy minutes in his first real NBA action with 32 minutes of play, but was ineffective as he was -37 on efficiency.



Green also had four assists, four rebounds and a steal.



In other games of the day, the Charlotte Hornets leaned on LaMelo Ball's 31 points to edge the Indiana Pacers, 123-122.



The Chicago Bulls, for their part, had a winning start to the season after a 94-88 win over the Detroit Pistons.



The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks battled it out in double overtime, with the Knicks coming home with the hard-fought win, 138-134.



Julius Randle had 35 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists to pace New York.



The Washington Wizards also took a win at the expense of the Toronto Raptors, 98-83.



Other teams that won their season openers include the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                           or sign in with