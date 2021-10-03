Analyzing Kiefer and Shigaâ€™s win over Thirdy's San-En

Analyzing Kiefer and Shiga’s win over Thirdy's San-En

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars had the last laugh over his younger brother Thirdy's San-En NeoPhoenix on Saturday with an 93-83 win

MANILA, Philippines — I watched my first B.League game yesterday, October 2, when the Shiga Lakestars took on the San-En Neophoenix.

It has been a while since I watched a professional basketball game in its entirety since the last NBA season ended.

Of course, the kicker there were all the Filipino players signed to different Japanese clubs.

Kiefer Ravena was instrumental in Shiga coming from behind to beat Thirdy Ravena and the San-En Neophoenix, 93-83, in front of their raucous fans.

I thought that Shiga had several things going for them that helped them come back from 22 points down to win their season opener.

Kiefer Ravena took control of the game for the Lakestars

When Kiefer came in the first quarter, he was just playing in the perimeter and waiting for a kickout from Reon Shibuta.

When the switch was made – although not right away – Shiga slowly got back in the game.

You could see Kiefer’s impact in the game when Sean O’Mara was looking for him.

When Kiefer hit that shot to end the first half, you know that he was into the game. When he makes shots like that, you know it is going to be special.

He was running pick and rolls, and finding open teammates when he would get ion the lane.

Even the team owner acknowledged him at the end of the game.

The three consecutive fouls of Thirdy Ravena unseated San-En

What started off as a duty foul by Thirdy at the 5:15 mark of the third period with the score 64-50 in favor of the Neophoenix soon became the turning points. He was whistled for two more fouls including one on a three-point play.

Although San-En held off Shiga, 74-63, by period’s end, Shiga was on fire.

They ended the third period with a twinner then dropped a 19-0 bomb to start the fourth period to take the starch out of San-En.

No one seemed to want the ball and they were content to jack shots from the outside. When they did go inside, more often than not, there was one Neophoenix player to three or four from the Lakestars.

That meant control of the boards and interior defense.

When the Neophoenix’ Robert Carter hit a free throw, it was with 3:37 left to play and Shiga leading, 82-75. The Lakestars were never threatened the rest of the way.

And third, those fastbreak and turnover points were in favor of the Lakestars

The Lakestars ran off the Neophoenix with a 30-18 advantage in fastbreak points to go with a 36-17 difference in turnover points.

San-En had five turnovers in the third period and eight in the final canto.

In any basketball match, the one with the numbers in favor of them wins.

For Shiga, Ovi Soko tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds. Sean O’Mara added 17 points and nine rebounds. Nova Gadson added 16 points. Teppei Kashiwakura scored 14 points including three triples that kept them in the hunt in the first half.

Kiefer Ravena brought up the read with 11 points, nine assists, eight assists, and three rebounds.

Gadson and Kashiwakura led the third quarter assault that saw Shiga take over the game.

In the fourth period, Kiefer worked his magic with four points, four assists, and two steals with strong showings by Soko, O’Mara, and Kashiwakura.

While the Lakestars’ imports were a huge part of the win, their locals also contributed significantly enough. Kashiwakura was easily the best but Shotaro Hayashi and Tomomasa Ozawa added 17 points between them.

For San-En, Elias Harris top-scored with 20 points and nine boards while Takashi Tsuyama added 15 points.

Thirdy Ravena finished with 11 points, five rebounds, two steals, and one assist.

Robert Carter and Justin Knox each had 10 points.