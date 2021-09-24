








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
San Miguel 3x3 player 'blacklisted' after snubbing inquiry on game-fixing allegations
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 24, 2021 | 6:03pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
San Miguel 3x3 player 'blacklisted' after snubbing inquiry on game-fixing allegations
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) has “blacklisted” 3x3 player Daniel de Guzman and may strip his license depending on the result of the inquiry regarding his alleged involvement in game-fixing activities.



GAB chairman Baham Mitra said De Guzman, a player for San Miguel 3x3 team, was no-show in a meeting Friday after being invited to shed light on the game-fixing controversy that went viral online last week.



“For failure to appear, he is now blacklisted and admin proceedings shall commence,” said Mitra in a statement.



“He shall not be allowed to use his license in the meantime and if proven guilty, he may lose his professional basketball players license.”



De Guzman last week came under fire after a betting netizen that lost big wagers blamed him for a “wrong tip” in the match result between San Miguel Beer and Ginebra last September 10.



The accused cager later on denied involvement in such transactions before GAB summoned him for a supposed dialogue Friday to air his side.



De Guzman, the 42nd overall pick in the 2019 PBA Draft, was not part of the Beermen’s roster in the ongoing 46th Philippine Cup in Bacolor, Pampanga.



He, however, is in the SMB 3x3 line up for the inaugural PBA 3x3 though his stint may be in peril should GAB find him guilty and revoke his license for good.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kobe Paras finishes quarantine, joins Niigata in practice
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kobe Paras finishes quarantine, joins Niigata in practice


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
One of the eight Filipino players in the Japanese league, Paras was able to be with the Niigata Albirexbb for the first time...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao tests chess mettle vs world champ Magnus Carlsen's virtual version
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao tests chess mettle vs world champ Magnus Carlsen's virtual version


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
What will happen if Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao faces off in a chess match against the 10-year-old computer version...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After US Open, Fernandez tests skills at Indian Wells
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After US Open, Fernandez tests skills at Indian Wells


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fernandez, who zoomed to WTA No. 28 after New York, will face a field of opponents similar to the US Open.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco after playing spoiler to Ginebra's title bid: 'We just wanted to win the game'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meralco after playing spoiler to Ginebra's title bid: 'We just wanted to win the game'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bolts have not yet won a PBA championship, and they wanted to go into the Philippine Cup Finals in Bacolor, Pampanga,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine bets in midfield after Short Program in Nebelhorn Trophy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine bets in midfield after Short Program in Nebelhorn Trophy


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Taking the ice on Thursday, Celestino and Frank finished 16th and 22nd, respectively, at the halfway mark of the competi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 TapGo to show Ryder Cup to Filipinos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TapGo to show Ryder Cup to Filipinos


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 31 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The biennial team golfing event is from September 24-26.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Home Base': First Fil-Am US NCAA coach breaks barriers for self, community
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Home Base': First Fil-Am US NCAA coach breaks barriers for self, community


                              

                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Magpayo, who broke barriers for himself, is extending his platform to the whole of the Asian-American community as the founder...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women raring to go in FIBA Asia Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women raring to go in FIBA Asia Cup


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Gilas Pilipinas women squad is ready to go, banking on huge improvement and fine chemistry despite a short preparation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Riot Games to hold League of Legends Wild Rift world tourney
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Riot Games to hold League of Legends Wild Rift world tourney


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Taking place in Singapore this November, the 2021 Wild Rift: Horizon Cup will pit the top 10 Wild Rift teams in the world...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipina booters eye win vs Hong Kong in Women's Asian Cup qualifiers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipina booters eye win vs Hong Kong in Women's Asian Cup qualifiers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
After their heart-stopping 2-1 comeback victory over Nepal in their first game last Saturday, a draw against the Hong Kong...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with