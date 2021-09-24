San Miguel 3x3 player 'blacklisted' after snubbing inquiry on game-fixing allegations

MANILA, Philippines – The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) has “blacklisted” 3x3 player Daniel de Guzman and may strip his license depending on the result of the inquiry regarding his alleged involvement in game-fixing activities.

GAB chairman Baham Mitra said De Guzman, a player for San Miguel 3x3 team, was no-show in a meeting Friday after being invited to shed light on the game-fixing controversy that went viral online last week.

“For failure to appear, he is now blacklisted and admin proceedings shall commence,” said Mitra in a statement.

“He shall not be allowed to use his license in the meantime and if proven guilty, he may lose his professional basketball players license.”

De Guzman last week came under fire after a betting netizen that lost big wagers blamed him for a “wrong tip” in the match result between San Miguel Beer and Ginebra last September 10.

The accused cager later on denied involvement in such transactions before GAB summoned him for a supposed dialogue Friday to air his side.

De Guzman, the 42nd overall pick in the 2019 PBA Draft, was not part of the Beermen’s roster in the ongoing 46th Philippine Cup in Bacolor, Pampanga.

He, however, is in the SMB 3x3 line up for the inaugural PBA 3x3 though his stint may be in peril should GAB find him guilty and revoke his license for good.