Golden State Warriorsâ€™ Fil-Am hype man appears on NBA2K22

Golden State Warriors’ Fil-Am hype man appears on NBA2K22

MANILA, Philippines – Even before we see the first homegrown Filipino in the National Basketball Association, we’ve seen Filipino-Americans Raymond Townsend (Golden State Warriors) and Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz) get in the greatest basketball league in the world.

And now, we even have Franco Finn, the first and only Fil-American hype man in the league, appear on the best basketball video game in the world — NBA2K22.

“In NBA2K22, I don’t play myself as the Golden State Warriors’ hype man. It would have been nice,” bared Finn who was born and raised in San Francisco. “I play a reporter named Frank Valentine in the video game. Yes, a reporter. But it does have my face, my voice, and it’s on MyPlayer mode and I read 300 pages of script for this.”

The job of a journalist is not wholly unfamiliar to Finn who to this day does freelance television work for KRON 4 TV, a local television channel in San Francisco.

“It’s a dream of mine to get into film, and this video game — and I used to love video games until I got busy — is a nice way to get it started.”

“Esports I a huge thing now around the world so this is super cool.”

Finn has been the Warriors’ Hype Man for the last 20 years. Aside from Golden State, he also does Special Events work for the San Francisco Giants such as hosting a Bruce Lee Night at Oracle Park this coming Thursday September 15. He has also hosted numerous special events for the Giants that include Manny Pacquiao days, when he would come visit the Bay Area and be there with the SF Giants.

NBA2K22 has three versions — including the standard version with Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic on the cover, and the 75th Anniversary Edition with Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dallas Mavericks great Dirk Nowitski, and current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant on the cover.

NBA2K22 goes on sale today, September 10.