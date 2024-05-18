^

Sports

Painters lament free throw woes vs Beermen

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 18, 2024 | 3:09pm
Painters lament free throw woes vs Beermen
Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The young Rain or Shine Elasto Painters rued the missed free throws as they absorbed a three-point loss against the defending champions San Miguel Beermen.

San Miguel drew first blood against Rain or Shine in their best-of-seven PBA Philippine Cup semifinals on Friday, 101-98.

The young Elasto Painters showed grit against the mighty Beermen, as they went to within a possession.

But in the game, the team made 20 of their 31 free throws, which would have been a big swing in the close game.

After the game, Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao emphasized that their free throw percentage should be better if they would have a chance against San Miguel.

“We’re just not making enough free throws for us to beat them. So, we should be able to improve our percentage,” he told reporters.

“We were at 64%, 11 missed free throws. That’s just not good enough, especially going to the playoffs, semis, games that are going to be decided by a few points,” he added.

In the fourth quarter, the team missed a total of five free throws that would have helped them inch closer.

And, with about 32 seconds to go, Andrei Caracut also split his freebies from the line that would have cut the lead to just two.

Instead, they had to hoist up a 3-pointer with the time winding down, with Caracut missing the mark from way beyond.

“We should make a few more free throws. Maybe 64% is not enough, we should be shooting 80% at least,” he said.

“Free throws, it’s a pity because the opportunities are being wasted on our missed free throws.”

The Elasto Painters will try to tie the series up on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS

YENG GUIAO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Belen, Solomon pass up AVC stint

Belen, Solomon pass up AVC stint

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
National University stars Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon have formally begged off from the Alas Pilipinas’ campaign...
Sports
fbtw
SMB survives ros scare

SMB survives ros scare

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
It wasn’t the prettiest of victories but top seed San Miguel Beer would gladly take it.
Sports
fbtw
Yulo rules all-around in Tashkent

Yulo rules all-around in Tashkent

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
With renewed vigor, Carlos Yulo once again raised hopes that he can deliver the Philippines’ first Olympic gold in...
Sports
fbtw
Swiatek meets Sabalenka anew

Swiatek meets Sabalenka anew

18 hours ago
Iga Swiatek swept past Coco Gauff to reach the Rome Open final on Thursday where Aryna Sabalenka will stand in her way of...
Sports
fbtw
Timberwolves force Game 7

Timberwolves force Game 7

18 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves overwhelmed the Denver Nuggets 115-70 on Thursday to force the defending NBA champions to a decisive...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pacers thump Knicks, send NBA East semis series to Game 7

Pacers thump Knicks, send NBA East semis series to Game 7

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers forced a Game 7 after steamrolling the New York Knicks, 116-103, in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Matt Nieto inks fresh 2-year deal with NLEX

Matt Nieto inks fresh 2-year deal with NLEX

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The NLEX Road Warriors will have guard Matt Nieto making plays for two more years.
Sports
fbtw
Golf No. 1 Scheffler fires 66 after arrest on 'chaotic' day at PGA

Golf No. 1 Scheffler fires 66 after arrest on 'chaotic' day at PGA

8 hours ago
Golf world number one Scottie Scheffler was handcuffed and arrested on Friday after allegedly dragging a police officer with...
Sports
fbtw
'Fight of the century': Fury, Usyk in rare undisputed clash

'Fight of the century': Fury, Usyk in rare undisputed clash

8 hours ago
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will face off in a historic clash billed as the fight of a generation on Saturday with the first...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with