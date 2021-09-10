'Anyone, Anywhere': NBA 2K22 now available in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — NBA 2K22 is now available in the Philippines on both current and new-generation platforms.

The latest iteration of the top-rated NBA video game simulation series of the past 20 years, NBA 2K22 is set to offer best-in-class visual presentation and player AI, and brings a wide variety of hoops experience with online community features and deep, varied game modes.

Expect a "more competitive and immersive" game in NBA 2K22 with its enhanced gameplay.

Revamped online communities like the Neighborhood for current gen, and the City for next gen will also welcome gamers in the latest version of the popular game.

Game modes in NBA 2K22 have gone up a notch as well with new updates to MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W.

Fans can purchase the game in Standard Edition, the Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, or the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition.

The Standard Edition, which features two-time NBA All-Star Luka Doncic on the cover, will set you back USD59.99 (approximately Php2,990) on current-generation consoles and USD69.99 (approximately Php3,490) on new gen.

The Cross-Gen Digital bundle that also has Doncic on the cover is available for USD79.99 (approximately Php3,990).

The bundle will grant players access to the Standard Edition of the game across generations within the same console family.

Meanwhile, the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition will set you back USD99.99 (approximately Php4,990) for all consoles.

A trio of NBA big men — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant are on the cover.

Special versions of the Standard Edition are also available in North America and in Japan.

Six-time WNBA All-Star Candace Parker is on the cover of a GameStop and EB Games exclusive version of NBA 2K22 in North America, while Rui Hachimura is featured on the special version of the game in Japan.