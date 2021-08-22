LIVE updates: Pacquiao vs Ugas in Las Vegas

Manny Pacquiao will attempt to regain his WBA (Super) welterweight belt against Cuba's Yordenis Ugas at the T-Mobile Arena in Las, Vegas Nevada on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

In his first fight since July 2019, Pacquiao is out to take back the title the WBA stripped him of in a fight marred by a last-minute change of opponent.

With his erst-while foe Errol Spence Jr. pulling out due to an eye injury, Pacquiao is faced with a unique opportunity to assert to the WBA who is the real champion.

But the 31-year-old Ugas will not be a walk in the park against the favored fighting senator.

Follow the action of Pacquiao's latest conquest in the ring blow-by-blow. (Can't view? Click this link).