








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
LIVE updates: Pacquiao vs Ugas in Las Vegas
                        

                           
PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
August 22, 2021 | 9:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
LIVE updates: Pacquiao vs Ugas in Las Vegas
                        

                        
Manny Pacquiao will attempt to regain his WBA (Super) welterweight belt against Cuba's Yordenis Ugas at the T-Mobile Arena in Las, Vegas Nevada on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).



In his first fight since July 2019, Pacquiao is out to take back the title the WBA stripped him of in a fight marred by a last-minute change of opponent.



With his erst-while foe Errol Spence Jr. pulling out due to an eye injury, Pacquiao is faced with a unique opportunity to assert to the WBA who is the real champion.



But the 31-year-old Ugas will not be a walk in the park against the favored fighting senator.



Follow the action of Pacquiao's latest conquest in the ring blow-by-blow. (Can't view? Click this link).





                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BOXING
                                                      MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Where to watch Pacquiao vs Ugas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Where to watch Pacquiao vs Ugas


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino fans can catch the action in various channels and radio stations either live or delayed telecast come Sunday in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Please organize a match': Inoue bites Casimero's crude call out                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Please organize a match': Inoue bites Casimero's crude call out


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Casimero provoked the Japanese fighter in an unorthodox way, when he was interviewed inside the ring after he beat Rigondeaux...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Buboy wary of lucky punch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Buboy wary of lucky punch


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Beware of the punch that you don’t see.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso stays in hunt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso stays in hunt


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine pride Yuka Saso shot a one-under par 71 Friday to stay in the hunt going into the weekend play of the $5.8-million...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Weightlifting chiefs must resign if sport is to have Olympic future: USA CEO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Weightlifting chiefs must resign if sport is to have Olympic future: USA CEO


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has made clear its displeasure with the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF)...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso wobbles with 74 in British Open 3rd round, falls to joint-27th
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso wobbles with 74 in British Open 3rd round, falls to joint-27th


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
After hanging on to the Top 5 in the first two rounds, Saso wobbled with a 2-over par performance in the tournament's "moving...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Will Alapag make NBA coaching?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Will Alapag make NBA coaching?


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jimmy Alapag is hoping for the best results in his NBA coaching aspirations with a crucial meeting with the Sacramento Kings...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cuban won’t do a Rigondeaux
                              


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 August 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Yordenis Ugas of Cuba will not observe social-distancing inside the ring against Manny Pacquiao Saturday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Duterte wishes Pacman good luck
                              


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 August 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
President Duterte is wishing Sen. Manny Pacquiao victory in his fight against Cuban Yordenis Ugas today (Manila time), Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Manny unfazed by Ugas’ length
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 August 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
WBA welterweight super champion Yordenis Ugas’ length isn’t a cause for concern as challenger Manny Pacquiao brushed off former titleholder Keith Thurman’s claim that the Cuban’s long arms...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with