








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Pacquiao expected to take his time vs Ugas
Manny Pacquiao and Buboy Fernandez at work.
Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions

                     

                        

                           
Pacquiao expected to take his time vs Ugas

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - August 16, 2021 - 3:09pm                           

                        


                        

                        
HOLLYWOOD – Manny Pacquiao will be in no rush to take Yordenis Ugas out and reclaim the WBA welterweight belt he was unceremoniously stripped of.



Those who helped Pacquiao train for his last-minute opponent expects the Filipino icon to pick his shots and work on Ugas slowly rather than try to quickly run down the tall Cuban fighter.



Sparring partner AB Lopez, who used to join Pacquiao in his morning runs before being tapped to help the fighting senator prepare for a right-handed opponent, said timing will be key against Ugas.



“Last fight he was more focused on speed, now it's more on timing — where he’s punching, where he's landing,” said Lopez, who was also one of Pacquiao’s sparring partners for the Keith Thurman bout two years ago.



Lopez, who got to spar with Pacquiao for only eight rounds in total because Ugas came in only at the last minute upon Errol Spence Jr.’s injury, said he quickly did his homework and spotted some bad habits by the Cuban.



“One thing about Ugas is he's a slow starter,” he added. “He throws a jab very slowly and he brings (his hand) down. He throws his body shots from very wide (angles).”



Asked about his marching orders for Pacquiao on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (August 22, Manila time), Freddie Roach sees his prized ward taking it slow and relying on his different offensive tools than sheer power.



“I really want Manny to go out there and box. It's what he does best,” Roach told Filipino mediamen at the Wild Card Gym the other day.



Pacquiao will likely employ his in-and-out game and excellent footwork to confuse Ugas, described as “slow and flat-footed” by some members of Team Pacquiao based on what they saw on tape.



“This guy cannot keep up with Manny's pace,” said Roach.



Lopez, for his part, predicts a late TKO win for Pacquiao.



“I see it playing out later rounds — Manny stoppage,” he said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BOXING
                                                      MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clippers poised to acquire Bledsoe, part with Rondo, Beverley
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clippers poised to acquire Bledsoe, part with Rondo, Beverley


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bledsoe, 31, is an 11-year NBA veteran with career averages of 14.0 points, 4.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Sobrang sakit': June Mar Fajardo breaks silence on mother's death
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Sobrang sakit': June Mar Fajardo breaks silence on mother's death


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The 6-foot-10 Fajardo has never been shy about being a ‘mama’s boy’, crediting his mom for molding who he...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao camp: No test, no entry
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao camp: No test, no entry


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Perhaps the most daunting task for members of Team Pacquiao here is to make sure no one, strictly no one, gets near Manny...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 June Mar grieves for beloved mom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
June Mar grieves for beloved mom


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gentle giant June Mar Fajardo broke his silence, expressing incomparable sorrow following his mother’s unfortunate passing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Onyok Velasco gets own Chooks-to-Go store for 'service to the country'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Onyok Velasco gets own Chooks-to-Go store for 'service to the country'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Onyok Velasco has been given his own business venture, a good 25 years after winning the silver medal in the 1996 Summer...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA finalizing requirements for Pampanga restart
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA finalizing requirements for Pampanga restart


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 12 minutes ago                              


                                                            
If given permission, the PBA would stay in Pampanga until restrictions ease up in Metro Manila and games could already be...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mexico&rsquo;s first world golf champion pays tribute to late father
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mexico’s first world golf champion pays tribute to late father


                              

                                                                  By Abraham Ancer |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
During the playoff, I could feel like he was out there with me the whole time. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alapag, Sacramento Kings headed to NBA Summer League Championship Game
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alapag, Sacramento Kings headed to NBA Summer League Championship Game


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
They will be going up against the Boston Celtics who are atop the tournament after a 4-0 start.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roach warns Pacquiao of Ugas' right hand
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roach warns Pacquiao of Ugas' right hand


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao is again reminded to watch out for that one shot that he’s always been the most vulnerable to when he...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Barcelona ushers post-Messi era with La Liga win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Barcelona ushers post-Messi era with La Liga win


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Messi's memory lingered heavy over the Camp Nou on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) despite the removal of a giant photograph...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with