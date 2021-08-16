








































































 




   







   















Pacquiao camp: No test, no entry
Strict health protocols are in place at the Wild Card Gym.
Abac Cordero

                     

                        

                           
                           Abac Cordero (The Philippine Star) - August 16, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
HOLLYWOOD – Perhaps the most daunting task for members of Team Pacquiao here is to make sure no one, strictly no one, gets near Manny Pacquiao without testing negative for the deadly COVID-19.



No exception to the rule.



Even the trainers, sparring partners and members of the media, including those who flew in from Manila, had to be subjected to antigen swab tests, some of them twice or even thrice in a single day.



It was no different when Pacquiao sparred four rounds against American Abraham Lopez at the Wild Card Gym, which had a good share of visitors Saturday afternoon here.



Once a person tests negative, he or she gets in wearing a blue wristband. Any positive test means big trouble.



“One positive case in this camp and they will cancel the fight. We’re too close to the fight,” Wild Card Gym special assistant Marie Spivey said.



“Please respect this for your own senator,” she added.



The WBA (super) welterweight showdown with late replacement Yordenis Ugas of Cuba takes place on Aug. 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in oven-hot Las Vegas.



Pacquiao’s first fight in two years is just around the corner.



It was business as usual for Pacquiao once things got going inside the famous Hollywood gym. He sparred four heavy rounds with Lopez – with head gear and protective cup on.



Again, another reminder from Spivey was for everybody to “put your cell phones in your pocket and cameras on hold” during sparring.



The session ended with a big round of applause from the crowd and both boxers embracing each other like they had been in a real fight.



“Pagpag (dusting off) lang. Hindi tayo pwede mag-underestimate,” said Pacquiao after word initially got out that he was to skip the gym session after his morning ritual – running on the streets of LA, shadow-boxing and like a thousand sit-ups.



Besides, Sunday is rest day, reserved for morning mass and some time with the family.



From the gym, Pacquiao opened the doors to his home to a hundred guests for Bible study, which ended at 8 p.m. and dinner for everybody.



Again, testing was a must.



NOTES: Filipina actress KC Concepcion made a surprise visit to the gym Saturday afternoon and made a lot of heads turn with her bubbly personality. From his dressing room, Pacquiao met the actress and they posed for pictures together. “Ako na ang coach mo, hindi mo ba alam?” KC told Pacquiao, who broke into a smile, and said, “Talo na tayo.” That brought the house down.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

