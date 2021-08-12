








































































 




   

   









Orthodox Ugas not a problem for 'bipartisan' Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao and members of his running team jog through Vermont Blvd. on their way to Griffith park in Los Angeles Wednesday morning (Thursday, Manila time).
Wendell Rupert Alinea/MP Promotions

                     

                        

                           
Orthodox Ugas not a problem for 'bipartisan' Pacquiao

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2021 - 10:56am                           

                        


                        

                        
HOLLYWOOD, United States — For weeks, Manny Pacquiao had been preparing to fight a southpaw opponent in Errol Spence Jr.



But with Spence now sidelined with an eye injury, Cuban Yordenis Ugas — the WBA “super” welterweight titleholder who was supposed to fight in the undercard of next week’s event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas — suddenly entered the picture as a replacement opponent for Pacquiao. 





Ugas’ promotion from the undercard to the main event comes with one complication — the defending champion is an orthodox fighter, or someone who fights right-handed.



Addressing the media in a Zoom presser Wednesday here (Thursday, Manila time), Pacquiao acknowledged his new foe’s stance as worthy of attention. 



"The only danger for this fight is the change in stance," said Pacquiao, who at the same time stressed that it should not be that much of an issue.



The majority of Pacquiao’s opponents are orthodox fighters, and the last time the Filipino icon fought a southpaw foe was way back in 2008 against David Diaz.



Pacquiao, the fighting senator, insists he has no preference with regards to opponent stances, describing himself using a term more apt for politics than boxing.



"I always consider myself a bipartisan boxer. I am happy to fight either right-handed or southpaw fighters," he continued. 



"It's no problem for me at all to switch the styles I'm going to face."



The day he learned he will be fighting Ugas, Pacquiao reportedly sparred for eight rounds with three right-handed fighters, quickly adjusting to the change. On Wednesday, he opted for an extended, three-hour run up the inclined Griffith Park and decided to take a break from training at the Wild Card Gym in the afternoon.



Pacquiao’s longtime trainer Freddie Roach was spotted studying Ugas’ past fights on a laptop, with the rest of the team huddled at the corner of the gym to talk strategy while waiting for the arrival of the star.



The eight-division champion then walked in and exchanged pleasantries with the few people inside the famous sweatshop. He retreated to his private quarters and emerged shortly for some more short chats before leaving onboard his black Mercedes two-door sports car.






There was hardly any hint of worry in the boxing legend, who appeared primed and ready to take on just about anyone.



Pacquiao, 42, is just raring for another challenge.



"Both Spence and Ugas are aggressive fighters, which I like," he said.



“I’m not disappointed at all.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

