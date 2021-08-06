Eumir Marcial laments narrowly missing the Olympic gold

MANILA, Philippines — Eumir Marcial's quest for the Tokyo Olympics gold came to a halt on Thursday, when he was outslugged by top middleweight Oleksandr Khyzhniak in the semifinals.

Though he left it all on the ring, which ended up in a close, split-decision loss, Marcial couldn't help but be cast down at the result.

"Konting konti na lang sana at abot kamay kuna [sic] yung pinapangarap ko at ng papa ko simula pagkabata. Ang daming pagsubok para makarating dito sa Olympics," wrote Marcial on social media Friday.

"Masakit sa akin dahil hindi ko nakuha ang ginto," he added.

Marcial settled for the bronze medal with the semifinal loss, though it might as well could've been silver or gold with the hairline decision that ousted the Filipino pug out of the competition.

The Zamboanga native was even favored to win the gold mint prior to the games, with the Associated Press predicting him to win it all.

When the journey started in Tokyo, Marcial looked even more poised to rule the competition when he disposed of his first two opponents in just the first round.

But it would all come crashing down in the semifinals.

Marcial cherishes the experience, though, and thanked those who supported him in the Games.

"Taos puso at lubos akong nagpapasalamat sa buong Pilipinas at sa lahat ng Pilipino na sumuporta at pinaramdam sa akin na ako ang panalo para sa kanila," said Marcial.

"Sa aking buong pamilya at sa aking fiance. Nagpapasalamat ako sa Dios sa biyaya na binigay sa akin," he added.

While Marcial ended his stint, one pug remains as Carlo Paalam gained the chance to become the Philippines' first Olympic gold medalist in boxing.

Paalam battles Great Britain's Galal Yafai in the gold medal match of the men's flyweight division Saturday.