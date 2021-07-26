Yulo's Japanese coach takes blame for botched floor exercise campaign

MANILA, Philippines — Munehiro Kugiyama, Carlos Yulo's Japanese coach, has spoken out after the Filipino gymnast missed out on the final of his pet event floor exercise in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

The reigning world champion couldn't crack into the Top 8, despite it being his pet event, and finished only 44th with a score of 13.566.

Kugiyama took to social media Monday, posting a photo of him and Yulo to air out his sentiments where he took the blame for the Olympic mishap.

"If you want to blame, please say [it] to his coach. If you want to say waste, please say [it] to his coach. He is the parson [sic] who have [sic] responsibility," wrote Kugiyama.

Yulo is pegged as one of the country's best bets for the elusive gold medal, and was a favorite to win the mint in floor exercise.

Not all hope is lost, however, as he competes in the Vault final set August 2.

Yulo himself tempered expectations ahead of the event, though.

"Malabo po," said Yulo of his medal hopes.

"Marami pong magaling," he added.

As for Kugiyama, he said the 21-year-old Olympian is already moving on from Saturday's happenings and is zeroed in on his unexpected shot at a medal in Vault.

"He['s] already seeing forward now. Please support and play [sic] for him," wrote the Japanese tactician.

"I promise this experience will make him stronger than now," he added.