








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Yulo's Japanese coach takes blame for botched floor exercise campaign
Carlos Yulo's Japanese coach Munehiro Kugiyama (L) deflected the blame to himself after the Filipino missed out on the Final of his pet event Floor Exercise in the Tokyo Olympics
Facebook / Munehiro Kugiyama

                     

                        

                           
Yulo's Japanese coach takes blame for botched floor exercise campaign

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 7:49am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Munehiro Kugiyama, Carlos Yulo's Japanese coach, has spoken out after the Filipino gymnast missed out on the final of his pet event floor exercise in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.



The reigning world champion couldn't crack into the Top 8, despite it being his pet event, and finished only 44th with a score of 13.566.








Kugiyama took to social media Monday, posting a photo of him and Yulo to air out his sentiments where he took the blame for the Olympic mishap.



TRACKER: Team Philippines at the Tokyo Olympics



"If you want to blame, please say [it] to his coach. If you want to say waste, please say [it] to his coach. He is the parson [sic] who have [sic] responsibility," wrote Kugiyama.



Yulo is pegged as one of the country's best bets for the elusive gold medal, and was a favorite to win the mint in floor exercise.



Not all hope is lost, however, as he competes in the Vault final set August 2.



Yulo himself tempered expectations ahead of the event, though.



"Malabo po," said Yulo of his medal hopes.



"Marami pong magaling," he added.



As for Kugiyama, he said the 21-year-old Olympian is already moving on from Saturday's happenings and is zeroed in on his unexpected shot at a medal in Vault.



"He['s] already seeing forward now. Please support and play [sic] for him," wrote the Japanese tactician.



"I promise this experience will make him stronger than now," he added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      CARLOS YULO
                                                      GYMNASTICS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 France stuns NBA player-loaded US squad in Olympic basketball
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
France stuns NBA player-loaded US squad in Olympic basketball


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
A USA team led by 11-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant were beaten by France in a huge Olympic basketball upset on Sunday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo averts total Olympic disaster, makes it to vault finals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo averts total Olympic disaster, makes it to vault finals


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
It was a nightmare of a performance for reigning world champion Carlos Yulo in floor exercise in the Olympics at the Ariake...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Creamline finds hero in Domingo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Creamline finds hero in Domingo


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Back-up middle blocker Celine Domingo came through in the absence of an injured Jeanette Panaga as Creamline steamrolled PLDT...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 So far, so good for boxers
                              


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 July 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Irish Magno found her range early and connected with bombs after bombs against hapless Kenyan foe Christine Ongare for an overwhelming unanimous decision that sent her to the Round of 16 of the 32nd Olympiad boxing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AP Report: Marcial projected to win gold; Petecio, Diaz among favorites in Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AP Report: Marcial projected to win gold; Petecio, Diaz among favorites in Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino pug Eumir Marcial has been tagged by the Associated Press to win a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in the men's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PBA shortens test cycle
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 July 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said yesterday the league has instituted a new testing protocol, reducing the cycle from 10 to seven days with teams required to submit to PCR swabs every Monday. Marcial explained...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The key to success?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 July 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
What is one common factor among all the Filipino Olympians who are favored to medal in Tokyo? It’s something that was made even more obvious by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Osaka favored as Barty crashes out
                              


                              

                                 July 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Japan’s Naomi Osaka won in straight sets on her highly-anticipated return to court at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, while world number one Ashleigh Barty crashed out in the first round.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 DeChambeau, Rahm out with COVID-19
                              


                              

                                 July 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Olympic golf tournament lost two of its top stars to coronavirus on Sunday, as world number one Jon Rahm and 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau were forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Games.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Santos hits game-winner as Beermen spoil Slaughter&rsquo;s Northport debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Santos hits game-winner as Beermen spoil Slaughter’s Northport debut


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Arwind Santos drained the game-winner as San Miguel Beer got away with an 88-86 win to spoil Greg Slaughter’s debut...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with