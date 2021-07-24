








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Yulo averts total Olympic disaster, makes it to vault finals
Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes in the vault event of the artistic gymnastics men's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 24, 2021.
Loic Venance/AFP

                     

                        

                           
Yulo averts total Olympic disaster, makes it to vault finals

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2021 - 8:57pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — It was a nightmare of a performance for reigning world champion Carlos Yulo in floor exercise in the Olympics at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.



Despite it being his pet event, Yulo only finished with 13.566 after missing landings early in his routine. He ended up just 44th in the event.



TRACKER: Carlos Yulo at the Tokyo Olympics



Yulo, however, qualified for the vault final after ranking sixth with a score of 14.712.



In the other events, the 21-year-old gymnast wasn't able to keep up with the world's best.



Rings was his second-best result where he finished 24th with a score of 14.



For Parallel Bars, Yulo managed a 55th place finish with 13.466. 



Meanwhile, he was ranked 63rd in the Horizontal Bar with 12.3.



In his final event, the pommel horse, Yulo finished 69th with just 11.833.



Fo All-Around, Yulo finished 47th with 79.931, also missing the cut as only the top 24 gymnasts will qualify for the final.



Yulo returns to action on August 2 for the Vault final where he hopes to hang on to his medal hopes.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      CARLOS YULO
                                                      GYMNASTICS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 AP Report: Marcial projected to win gold; Petecio, Diaz among favorites in Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AP Report: Marcial projected to win gold; Petecio, Diaz among favorites in Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino pug Eumir Marcial has been tagged by the Associated Press to win a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in the men's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Podium-seeking Obiena overcomes stress caused by last-minute pole issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Podium-seeking Obiena overcomes stress caused by last-minute pole issue


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pole-vaulter EJ Obiena arrived here Friday afternoon, calm and relaxed after having resolved the issue of loading his poles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Topless Tongan faces ripped rival at Olympic opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Topless Tongan faces ripped rival at Olympic opener


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tonga's Pita Taufatofua was feeling the love on Saturday after oiling up to cause an online sensation at a third straight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gold for Yulo means doing a more difficult FX routine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gold for Yulo means doing a more difficult FX routine


                              

                                                                  By Jeremaiah M. Opiniano |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Reigning world floor exercises champion Carlos Edriel Yulo tries to do the improbable in a fixture Olympic sport: win a gold...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Barbosa falls to top-seeded Korean in Olympic taekwondo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Barbosa falls to top-seeded Korean in Olympic taekwondo


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 22-year old, the UAAP Season 81 Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player, stood his ground against the much taller...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 AP Report: Marcial projected to win gold; Petecio, Diaz among favorites in Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AP Report: Marcial projected to win gold; Petecio, Diaz among favorites in Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino pug Eumir Marcial has been tagged by the Associated Press to win a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in the men's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympian Fact Sheet: Hidilyn Diaz (Weightlifting)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympian Fact Sheet: Hidilyn Diaz (Weightlifting)


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
If there is anyone more pressed to deliver the Philippines’ first Olympic gold medal, it would definitely be weightlifting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hidilyn eyes medal in possible final Olympics; Ando tipped to take over
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hidilyn eyes medal in possible final Olympics; Ando tipped to take over


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Hidilyn Diaz will be eyeing to snare nothing less than a medal, possibly the gold, in what could probably be her fourth and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Far from home: Hidilyn Diaz's quest for Philippines' first Olympic gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Far from home: Hidilyn Diaz's quest for Philippines' first Olympic gold


                              

                                 58 days ago                              


                                                            
Hidilyn Diaz has been stuck in Malaysia since February last year because of the coronavirus pandemic but has remained determined...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hidilyn Diaz seeks to unseat reigning champion in Tokyo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hidilyn Diaz seeks to unseat reigning champion in Tokyo


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 96 days ago                              


                                                            
In three months in Tokyo, where the ultramodern and the traditional intertwine, Hidilyn Diaz will pray for another “lift...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mission accepted: Hidilyn Diaz bound for Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mission accepted: Hidilyn Diaz bound for Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Jeremaiah  Opiniano |
                                 96 days ago                              


                                                            
Hidilyn Diaz formalized her entry to this July’s Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, but her competition in the 55kg weight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with