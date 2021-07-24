Yulo averts total Olympic disaster, makes it to vault finals

MANILA, Philippines — It was a nightmare of a performance for reigning world champion Carlos Yulo in floor exercise in the Olympics at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Despite it being his pet event, Yulo only finished with 13.566 after missing landings early in his routine. He ended up just 44th in the event.

TRACKER: Carlos Yulo at the Tokyo Olympics

Yulo, however, qualified for the vault final after ranking sixth with a score of 14.712.

In the other events, the 21-year-old gymnast wasn't able to keep up with the world's best.

Rings was his second-best result where he finished 24th with a score of 14.

For Parallel Bars, Yulo managed a 55th place finish with 13.466.

Meanwhile, he was ranked 63rd in the Horizontal Bar with 12.3.

In his final event, the pommel horse, Yulo finished 69th with just 11.833.

Fo All-Around, Yulo finished 47th with 79.931, also missing the cut as only the top 24 gymnasts will qualify for the final.

Yulo returns to action on August 2 for the Vault final where he hopes to hang on to his medal hopes.